'I'd love it back' — Wu-Tang Clan's RZA wants the album he auctioned off to 'pharma bro' fraudster Martin Shkreli

Wu-Tang Clan member RZA said Friday that he "would love" to get back the hip-hop group's single-copy album, "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," which was ordered forfeited to the federal government from convicted "pharma bro" fraudster Martin Shkreli as part of his criminal sentence.

But that could take some time, given Shkreli's current pending appeal of his conviction for a trio of criminal charges.

"You know, I would love it back," the RZA said during an interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell." Shkreli bought the album at auction for a reported whopping $2 million in 2015.

"That album felt like a child of mine," RZA said.

RZA also said the album — of which only one copy exists — is sitting in a government office somewhere.

However, that's not the case, at least not at the moment.