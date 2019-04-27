China's Xi emphasizes global nature of Belt and Road project as forum concludes

China's President Xi Jinping stands at the Cocoli locks in the Panama Canal. China's head of state and party Xi Jinping was the first president of the People's Republic of Panama to visit.

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded the second forum for his flagship Belt and Road Initiative on Saturday by highlighting its benefits to the global community.

"All interested countries are welcome to join us," he said according to an official English translation of his Mandarin Chinese remarks.

"While the Belt and Road Initiative was launched by China, its opportunities and outcomes are shared by the world," Xi said Saturday as the forum concluded.

Launched in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative is widely seen as China's effort to increase its global influence, primarily through the financing and construction of rail, sea and other transportation routes running from Asia to Europe and Africa.

Critics say that through the massive infrastructure project, China forces developing nations to take on high debt burdens while benefiting Chinese companies which are often state-owned.

Xi said Saturday that participants in the Belt and Road agreed to pursue high quality development. In addition to more traditional areas of economic connection, he said the program would encourage the development of digital infrastructure.