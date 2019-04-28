Four questions to ask before you rent that Airbnb

The note taped to the TV in the Airbnb rental in what turned out to be a questionable apartment building in a sketchy neighborhood in New York City was the first clue.

"It said, 'Anyone ask, you say you friend of Jay,'" remembers Washington, D.C.-based documentary producer Richard Paul. "We never met Jay."

The note wasn't the weirdest thing about the apartment.

"You couldn't open the front door because it hit the fridge," said Paul, "The AC didn't work. The girl from the live sex show up the block smoked on the front steps. And we think a guy got pushed off the roof as we were leaving."

Not the kind of vacation rental you want to end up in?

There's always a chance the swank-looking, well-reviewed home, cabin, apartment or castle you book through a home-sharing site such as Airbnb or Vrbo (which includes HomeAway.com and a handful of other companies) will have some problems or not end up being as advertised.

Worse, you could end up booking an illegal short-term rental and, like some recent vacationers in Miami, have to vacate the property in the middle of the night.

Home-sharing companies post advice, rules and tips on websites to help minimize problems for both renters and hosts. And the companies encourage potential renters to be sure to read the reviews, rules and rental offerings carefully.

Millions of people have no problems with their home-share stays. But as the summer travel season comes around, here are some questions to ask yourself and your host during the booking process and your stay.