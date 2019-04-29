Alphabet's earnings report is coming after the bell

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Netflix will have no choice but to run ads, industry execs say

Netflix has said it won't run ads, but some think that will be the only way for the service to grow.

Technologyread more

Major US airlines hit with systemwide ticketing outages

American Airlines and Alaska Air said the technical issue has been resolved.

Airlinesread more

Fed is looking at a program that could be another version of 'QE'

Federal Reserve officials are considering a new program that would allow banks to exchange Treasurys for reserves.

The Fedread more

Here's what analysts are expecting for Alphabet's Q1 2019...

Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.

Technologyread more

San Francisco Bay Area home prices fall for the first time in 7...

Not since the bottom of the last housing crash have homes in the San Francisco Bay Area lost value. But prices follow sales, and sales have been running extraordinarily low...

Real Estateread more

The We Company, better known as WeWork, files confidentially for...

The We Company, better known as WeWork, filed confidentially for an IPO, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Technologyread more

Bernie Sanders unveils trade platform challenging Trump's China...

Sanders' platform is a jab at President Donald Trump, who pledged to overhaul U.S. trade deals but has has struggled to fully follow through on his promise.

Politicsread more

Boeing says it didn't 'intentionally' deactivate safety alert on...

The feature is an alert that lights up in the cockpit if a plane's angle-of-attack sensors transmit incorrect data about the pitch of the plane's nose.

Airlinesread more

Goldman Sachs has a portfolio of safe stocks that's also beating...

Investors prefer companies with strong balance sheets, Goldman said.

Investingread more

White House 'reviewing' Trump Fed pick Stephen Moore's...

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Monday that the administration is currently reviewing the past writings of conservative economics pundit Stephen Moore,...

Politicsread more

Daimler reportedly will stop selling its electric Smart cars in...

German automaker Daimler will stop selling its all-electric Smart EQ fortwo cars in the United States and Canada, according to a media report.

Autosread more

Five ways this economic expansion could come to an abrupt end

Deutsche Bank: At any time, there could be an event that would signal an end of the economic expansion.

Market Insiderread more
Tech

Alphabet's earnings report is coming after the bell

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Alphabet shares are up 24% this year.
  • Google advertising growth continues to propel the company even as the search market matures. 
  • Investors are closely following traffic acquisition costs and cost per click in addition to revenue and profit numbers.
The silhouettes of attendees are seen at the Google booth during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Jan. 11, 2018.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is set to report first-quarter earnings after the bell on Monday. Company executives will discuss the results with analysts at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Here's what analysts expect:

  • Earnings per share: $10.61 expected, per Refinitiv survey of analysts
  • Revenue: $37.33 billion expected, per Refinitiv survey
  • Traffic acquisition costs: $7.26 billion expected, according to FactSet

Sales likely increased 20% from a year earlier, according to analysts' estimates, driven by continued spending on mobile search and ads for shopping and travel.

The company's persistent growth, even in a market as mature as search, has pushed the stock price to a record after a slide late last year. The stock has gained 24% this year, joining a broader rally across the tech industry. Whatever concern investors have about potential regulations of U.S. tech giants isn't playing a significant role in how they currently value Alphabet.

In Monday's report, investors will be paying close attention to traffic acquisition costs (TAC), which are the fees Google pays to partner sites, as that number has a significant impact on Alphabet's profitability. Analysts expect the company to report an increase in TAC of 16% from a year earlier to $7.26 billion, representing a slight decline from the fourth quarter.

Cost per click (CPC) on Google's properties, which measures the amount that Alphabet charges advertisers for ads served on its sites, has been declining. It's a metric that investors use to gauge the health of Google's ad business, as it faces competition both from giants like Amazon and emerging companies like Pinterest.

Google has pinned much of its future growth on the emerging areas of its business as CPCs decline. The company's hardware and cloud businesses are typically included in Google's "other revenues" segment, where analysts expect to see growth of 30% to $5.67 billion, according to FactSet. Alphabet's so-called "Other Bets," which include its self-driving startup Waymo and health venture Verily, remain very small, with revenue expected to come in at $172.2 million, up from $150 million a year ago.

After last quarter's earnings report, shares of Alphabet fell because of higher-than-expected capital expenditures and a lower operating margin.

A big chunk of Google's costs in recent quarters has been dedicated to bolster the company's cloud business, which is trying to keep pace with market leaders Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Longtime Oracle executive Thomas Kurian was named CEO of Google's cloud group in November. He said at a conference in February that Google's cloud business will "accelerate the growth even faster than we have to date."

Separately, Alphabet stands to gain billions of dollars from its investments in two of biggest tech IPOs this year: Uber and Lyft. It owns about 5% of each company.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Watch: Google announces new game streaming service called Stadia

VIDEO2:0202:02
Google announces new game streaming service called Stadia

More In Tech

Megan Graham19 min ago
Deirdre Bosa30 min ago
Michelle Fox2 hours ago
Read More