Amazon battles Rakuten for e-commerce market share in Japan

What you need to know in business news today

Futures point to a mixed open this morning, with the Dow tracking higher but the Nasdaq poised to decline.

General Electric shares pop as first-quarter earnings beat...

GE's first-quarter revenue remained steady even as the company continued to burn cash.

Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...

McDonald's shares rise after earnings, revenue beat

Shares of McDonald's rose more than 3% in premarket trading after the fast food giant reported earnings and revenue that topped expectations.

GE says Boeing's 737 Max is 'a new risk' to this year's earnings...

General Electric adds Boeing's grounded 737 Max airplanes as "a new risk" in its earnings report.

Stacey Abrams doesn't rule out White House bid as she declines to...

"I've been deeply honored by so many fellow Georgians asking me to serve," she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a story published Tuesday morning. "But my...

Amazon just did something it hasn't done in a decade

Amazon is just over 5% away from its all-time high and has posted seven straight weeks of gains. Ari Wald says the stock is poised to break out to the upside, but John...

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Alphabet, Bank of...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Alphabet analysts ask, 'Hey Google, What Happened To Revenue...

Wall Street analysts cited slowing revenue growth and a lack of transparency for Alphabet's earnings report.

Here are the big stocks Buffett is betting on ahead of his annual...

Before Warren Buffett shares his latest thoughts with Berkshire's shareholders at the "Woodstock for Capitalists," let's look at his biggest holdings.

Starbucks rolls out its summer line-up as cold drinks drive sales...

Starbucks has seen cold beverages boost its sales even during the chilly winter months.

3 major pharma companies just reported earnings — here's how they...

Shares of pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Merck rose in premarket trading after reporting first-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's expectations.

Tech

Amazon battles Rakuten for e-commerce market share in Japan

Katie Brigham
VIDEO6:3306:33
Rakuten vs. Amazon: The battle for Japan's e-commerce market

Amazon is involved in about 50% of all e-commerce transactions in the United States. But in Japan, it's a different story. There, Amazon is locked in a tight competition for market share with Japanese company Rakuten.

Rakuten offers a popular points-based loyalty program, as well as a whole host of products and services referred to in Japan as "Rakuten World." This includes the country's number one credit card, its largest online bank, a wireless network and a streaming service.

But in recent years, Amazon's superior logistics capabilities and focus on price and convenience have allowed the company to capture greater market share. Watch this video to learn how the two e-commerce giants are borrowing the most successful parts of each other's models as they look to the future.

