Bart Chilton, former CFTC commissioner and high-frequency trading critic, dead at 58

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

US and China need to show 'flexibility' as trade talks resume:...

"I think they are now pretty close to the moment where there will be a breakthrough," Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on...

World Economyread more

Boeing waited until after Lion Air crash to tell Southwest safety...

Southwest, Boeing's largest 737 Max customer, said it did not know a safety feature was turned off until after the Lion Air tragedy.

Politicsread more

Asia Pacific stocks trade mixed following better-than-expected US...

Japan is currently on a 10-day holiday from April 27 to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Crown Prince Naruhito.

Asia Marketsread more

Bart Chilton, former CFTC commissioner and high-frequency trading...

A family member told CNBC the cause of Bart Chilton's death was complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 58.

US Marketsread more

Apple has been battered by bad headlines, but the stock keeps...

When Apple reports second-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell, sales will be down from the same time last year. That's according to Apple's own guidance.

Technologyread more

What would happen if the US canceled $1 trillion of student debt

The U.S. has roughly $1.57 trillion in student debt — the U.S. government holds more than 90 percent of it. Some Democrats want to make that, or at least a large portion of...

Politicsread more

China's Xi says Belt and Road project can be 'shared by the...

"While the Belt and Road Initiative was launched by China, its opportunities and outcomes are shared by the world," Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday.

China Economyread more

Disney 'Avengers: Endgame' shatters box office records with $1.2...

"Avengers: Endgame" has done the impossible. In just five days, the Marvel film hauled in more than $1.2 billion at the global box office.

Entertainmentread more

'Avengers: Endgame' dominates the box office with 90% of all US...

The Disney and Marvel Studios film represented around 90% of all domestic ticket sales, the highest opening weekend box office dominance in the history of cinema.

Entertainmentread more

A bad batch of earnings is Blackstone's biggest market risk right...

Blackstone's Joseph Zidle warns a lot could still go wrong when it comes to earnings season.

Futures Nowread more

Top-performing fund manager who takes big risks says buy tech and...

Margaret Patel, manager of Wells Fargo Asset Management's Diversified Capital Builder fund, says her secret is a simple one.

Investingread more

Here are the 15 jobs disappearing the fastest in the US

CNBC combed through data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the 15 occupations that will experience the biggest decline from now through 2026, losing more than a...

Workread more
US Markets

Bart Chilton, former CFTC commissioner and high-frequency trading critic, dead at 58

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • Bart Chilton has died. He was 58.
  • The former U.S. CFTC commissioner was known for calling for greater regulation of cryptocurrencies and derivatives.
  • A family member told CNBC the cause of Chilton's death was complications from pancreatic cancer.
Bart Chilton, former commissioner on the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Bart Chilton, a former commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and advocate for cryptocurrency regulation, has died.

A family member told CNBC the cause of Chilton's death was complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 58.

Chilton was a frequent guest on CNBC and wrote for CNBC's website. Most recently, he hosted the show "Boom Bust" for television's RT America channel. 

Chilton worked at the CFTC from 2007 to 2014. He was nominated to a position there by President George W. Bush and was renominated by President Barack Obama.

There, he headed the Energy and Environmental Advisory Committee and the Global Markets Advisory Committee. His years at the CFTC were remembered for his criticism of high-frequency trading, whose traders he called "cheetahs."

High-frequency trading refers to the use of computer programs to move in and out of positions very quickly — sometimes in fractions of a second.

In recent months, Chilton wrote for Forbes on topics ranging from cryptocurrencies to financial regulation.

CFTC Chairman Chris Giancarlo, in a Twitter post on Sunday, said Chilton's death was "sad news for all of us."

More In US Markets

watch now
VIDEO04:14
6 hours ago
Lizzy Gurdus
Fred Imbert
Read More