Bart Chilton, former CFTC commissioner and high-frequency trading critic, dead at 58

"I think they are now pretty close to the moment where there will be a breakthrough," Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on...World Economyread more
Southwest, Boeing's largest 737 Max customer, said it did not know a safety feature was turned off until after the Lion Air tragedy.Politicsread more
Japan is currently on a 10-day holiday from April 27 to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Crown Prince Naruhito.Asia Marketsread more
A family member told CNBC the cause of Bart Chilton's death was complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 58.US Marketsread more
When Apple reports second-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell, sales will be down from the same time last year. That's according to Apple's own guidance.Technologyread more
The U.S. has roughly $1.57 trillion in student debt — the U.S. government holds more than 90 percent of it. Some Democrats want to make that, or at least a large portion of...Politicsread more
"While the Belt and Road Initiative was launched by China, its opportunities and outcomes are shared by the world," Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday.China Economyread more
"Avengers: Endgame" has done the impossible. In just five days, the Marvel film hauled in more than $1.2 billion at the global box office.Entertainmentread more
The Disney and Marvel Studios film represented around 90% of all domestic ticket sales, the highest opening weekend box office dominance in the history of cinema.Entertainmentread more
Blackstone's Joseph Zidle warns a lot could still go wrong when it comes to earnings season.Futures Nowread more
Margaret Patel, manager of Wells Fargo Asset Management's Diversified Capital Builder fund, says her secret is a simple one.Investingread more
Bart Chilton, a former commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and advocate for cryptocurrency regulation, has died.
A family member told CNBC the cause of Chilton's death was complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 58.
Chilton was a frequent guest on CNBC and wrote for CNBC's website. Most recently, he hosted the show "Boom Bust" for television's RT America channel.
Chilton worked at the CFTC from 2007 to 2014. He was nominated to a position there by President George W. Bush and was renominated by President Barack Obama.
There, he headed the Energy and Environmental Advisory Committee and the Global Markets Advisory Committee. His years at the CFTC were remembered for his criticism of high-frequency trading, whose traders he called "cheetahs."
High-frequency trading refers to the use of computer programs to move in and out of positions very quickly — sometimes in fractions of a second.
In recent months, Chilton wrote for Forbes on topics ranging from cryptocurrencies to financial regulation.
CFTC Chairman Chris Giancarlo, in a Twitter post on Sunday, said Chilton's death was "sad news for all of us."