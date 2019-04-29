China expands global ambitions with a new phase of Xi's signature program

Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature Belt and Road Initiative is now about far more than just infrastructure.

The program began roughly six years ago with a focus on building out rail and maritime trade routes connecting China with central Asia, Europe and Africa. While critics have charged that the initiative is simply a branding exercise for Beijing to spread its global influence through lending — and the associated debt — for projects like ports and bridges, Xi has now made it clear he's aiming even further.

That is, the second Belt and Road Forum that wrapped up this weekend in Beijing demonstrated that the China-led program now seeks to influence technology and governance around the world.

"There will be a shift away from ... hard infrastructure projects," Tom Rafferty, principal economist for China at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said Friday. "(The Belt and Road is) going to have a broader range."