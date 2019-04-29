Freshman Rep. Katie Hill, who was part of the Democratic 'blue wave,' faces angry voters at a town hall in California

Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., engages in a discussion with a constituent she disagrees with on April 27, 2019 in Santa Clarita, Calif.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Even before getting elected in November, freshman Democratic Rep. Katie Hill was aware of how town hall-style events can become raucous.

Hill attended one such event in 2017 where boisterous protesters were heckling the House incumbent she would later defeat. However, the lawmaker was on the other side Saturday and faced a rowdy group of sign-carrying protesters who repeatedly disrupted her "Congressional Conversation" event in Santa Clarita, California.

The 31-year-old congresswoman represents California's 25th Congressional District located primarily in north Los Angeles County. She pleaded for civility and threatened to have unruly people removed.

Angry constituents shouted criticisms on various topics, from immigration and Democrat's opposing President Donald Trump's border wall to calling global warming a hoax. Some even blasted Hill, who is openly bisexual, for co-sponsoring the Equality Act, a bill she defended adding protections for LGBTQ people.

"What we really wanted to have was a discussion," Hill said afterward. "The most disappointing thing was that people who wanted to actually have input and have discussions weren't able to ask their question."

Hill was one of the seven Democrats in California who triumphed in November's midterms by flipping GOP-held House seats. Those same districts also voted in the 2016 election for Democrat Hillary Clinton rather than Trump.

Some of the protesters defended their actions by claiming they were only doing to Hill what her supporters did to Republican former Rep. Steve Knight during his town halls. "We're giving you a taste of your own medicine," one protester shouted. In 2017, Hill confronted Knight at a town hall with a question about health care, and some of her supporters booed the Republican.