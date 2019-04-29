Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, Disney, CVS, American Airlines, & more

Deutsche upgraded the stock and said that American looks to be on the precipice of being a "true deleveraging and free cash flow story."

"American's lowering of its EPS guidance range from $5.50 - $7.50 to $4.00 - $6.00 was not unexpected given the recent rise in fuel prices and grounding of its MAX fleet. The company estimates those two items will impact its 2019 pretax profits by $1 billion ($650 million due to fuel and $350 million due to the MAX) and assumes that its MAX aircraft will return to service by late August. We think the resetting of expectations by management essentially establishes a "floor" for AAL's share price and provides the company a bit more "cushion" around its earnings targets. In that regard, our revised EPS forecast (now $5.00 vs. prior $5.30) reflects the "full bore" effect of higher fuel prices and the impact of the MAX grounding without giving American much credit for revenue recapture or any sort of "compensation" from Boeing. Both of those could spell upside to our 2H 2019 and 2020 outlooks. Based on last close of $33.06, the stock is trading at an undemanding 6.6x P/E multiple (given its leverage, it trades at a pricier 6.8x on an EV/EBITDAR basis, but the compa-ny's financial leverage has peaked and should decline over the next several years). Furthermore, American looks to be on the cusp of being a true deleveraging and free cash flow story. We've been waiting for this for a long time. As such, we are upgrading AAL shares from Hold to Buy. "