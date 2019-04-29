The UAE signed a massive, $3.4 billion deal with China — and that 'isn't a surprise'

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan (L-R) ahead of a reception marking the Belt and Road Forum at the National Museum of China on April 26, 2019 in Beijing.

A move by China and the United Arab Emirates to expand trade and investment ties through new deals worth $3.4 billion "isn't a surprise," according to World Economic Forum President Børge Brende.

"China is now the second largest economy in the world and Asia is now 50 percent of global GDP," Brende told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Sunday. "A lot of countries like the UAE see huge market opportunities in China."

The UAE and China signed $3.4 billion worth of new deals on the weekend, as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative — a massive infrastructure project that involves building roads, railways and shipping lines between China and more than 60 countries in Asia, Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The latest agreement is expected to boost an existing $53 billion worth of bilateral trade to $70 billion next year.

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, participated in the Belt and Road forum in Beijing on the weekend, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping to ink the deals.

China is already the UAE's second largest trading partner, and the UAE serves as a major gateway for Chinese exports to the Middle East.