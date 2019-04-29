CNBC Stock Draft Leaderboard

Skip Navigation
Alphabet drops after reporting worse than expected revenue

Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.

Netflix will have no choice but to run ads, industry execs say

Netflix has said it won't run ads, but some think that will be the only way for the service to grow.

Major US airlines hit with systemwide ticketing outages

American Airlines and Alaska Air said the technical issue has been resolved.

Fed is looking at a program that could be another version of 'QE'

Federal Reserve officials are considering a new program that would allow banks to exchange Treasurys for reserves.

San Francisco Bay Area home prices fall for the first time in 7...

Not since the bottom of the last housing crash have homes in the San Francisco Bay Area lost value. But prices follow sales, and sales have been running extraordinarily low...

The We Company, better known as WeWork, files confidentially for...

The We Company, better known as WeWork, filed confidentially for an IPO, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Bernie Sanders unveils trade platform challenging Trump's China...

Sanders' platform is a jab at President Donald Trump, who pledged to overhaul U.S. trade deals but has has struggled to fully follow through on his promise.

Boeing says it didn't 'intentionally' deactivate safety alert on...

The feature is an alert that lights up in the cockpit if a plane's angle-of-attack sensors transmit incorrect data about the pitch of the plane's nose.

Biden taps data analytics company backed by Eric Schmidt for...

People close to Schmidt insist he has not participated in consulting for Biden or any 2020 Democrat that has hired the firm, Civis Analytics.

Goldman Sachs has a portfolio of safe stocks that's also beating...

Investors prefer companies with strong balance sheets, Goldman said.

White House 'reviewing' Trump Fed pick Stephen Moore's...

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Monday that the administration is currently reviewing the past writings of conservative economics pundit Stephen Moore,...

Daimler reportedly will stop selling its electric Smart cars in...

German automaker Daimler will stop selling its all-electric Smart EQ fortwo cars in the United States and Canada.

CNBC Stock Draft Leaderboard

Each team selected 3 stocks/investments from a list of 60. The team with the highest average appreciation (not including dividends) at the close of trading on January 31, 2020 will be the Stock Draft Champion. Visit the CNBC Stock Draft.

Stock Draft 2019 Leaderboard chart

TEAM NAME 1ST ROUND 2ND ROUND 3RD ROUND PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE (as of 4/29)
Tim Seymour of "Seymour Alpha"General Electric Electronic Arts Macy's2.80%
Kevin O'Leary of "Mr. Wonderful"Johnson & JohnsonAltriaProcter & Gamble1.91%
Oz Pearlman of "Oz Knows"DisneyBitcoinGoldman Sachs1.61%
Maria Ho of "Blue Chip Leaders"SquareUnited HealthApple0.88%
Bethenny Frankel of "Team YES"BoeingTilrayFacebook0.88%
Bobby Flay of "Bobby's Bulls"Kraft Heinz Walmart Madison Square Garden0.69%
Jarvis Green of "The Green Machine"Constellation Brands Netflix Lululemon0.42%
Beardstown LadiesAlibabaBiogenVisa0.41%
Noah Syndergaard of "Thor's Hammer"TeslaAmazonNike0.07%
Nick Lowery of "Nick the Kick's Pix"NvidiaAMDMicrosoft-1.16%

