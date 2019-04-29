CNBC Stock Draft Leaderboard

Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.Technologyread more
Each team selected 3 stocks/investments from a list of 60. The team with the highest average appreciation (not including dividends) at the close of trading on January 31, 2020 will be the Stock Draft Champion. Visit the CNBC Stock Draft.
|TEAM NAME
|1ST ROUND
|2ND ROUND
|3RD ROUND
|PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE (as of 4/29)
|Tim Seymour of "Seymour Alpha"
|General Electric
|Electronic Arts
|Macy's
|2.80%
|Kevin O'Leary of "Mr. Wonderful"
|Johnson & Johnson
|Altria
|Procter & Gamble
|1.91%
|Oz Pearlman of "Oz Knows"
|Disney
|Bitcoin
|Goldman Sachs
|1.61%
|Maria Ho of "Blue Chip Leaders"
|Square
|United Health
|Apple
|0.88%
|Bethenny Frankel of "Team YES"
|Boeing
|Tilray
|0.88%
|Bobby Flay of "Bobby's Bulls"
|Kraft Heinz
|Walmart
|Madison Square Garden
|0.69%
|Jarvis Green of "The Green Machine"
|Constellation Brands
|Netflix
|Lululemon
|0.42%
|Beardstown Ladies
|Alibaba
|Biogen
|Visa
|0.41%
|Noah Syndergaard of "Thor's Hammer"
|Tesla
|Amazon
|Nike
|0.07%
|Nick Lowery of "Nick the Kick's Pix"
|Nvidia
|AMD
|Microsoft
|-1.16%