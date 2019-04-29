Daimler reportedly will stop selling its electric Smart cars in US, Canada after 2019 model

Netflix has said it won't run ads, but some think that will be the only way for the service to grow.Technologyread more
American Airlines and Alaska Air said the technical issue has been resolved.
Federal Reserve officials are considering a new program that would allow banks to exchange Treasurys for reserves.
Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.
Not since the bottom of the last housing crash have homes in the San Francisco Bay Area lost value. But prices follow sales, and sales have been running extraordinarily low...
The We Company, better known as WeWork, filed confidentially for an IPO, the company said in a press release on Monday.
Sanders' platform is a jab at President Donald Trump, who pledged to overhaul U.S. trade deals but has has struggled to fully follow through on his promise.
The feature is an alert that lights up in the cockpit if a plane's angle-of-attack sensors transmit incorrect data about the pitch of the plane's nose.
Investors prefer companies with strong balance sheets, Goldman said.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Monday that the administration is currently reviewing the past writings of conservative economics pundit Stephen Moore,...
German automaker Daimler will stop selling its all-electric Smart EQ fortwo cars in the United States and Canada, according to a media report.
The company will stop selling Smart in the two countries after its 2019 model year, according to TechCrunch. The media outlet confirmed the information with the company after learning of the decision from two people familiar with the decision.
"After much careful consideration, smart will discontinue its battery-electric smart EQ fortwo model in the U.S. and Canadian markets at the conclusion of MY2019," a Daimler AG spokesperson told the outlet. "A number of factors, including a declining micro-car market in the U.S. and Canada, combined with high homologation costs for a low volume model are central to this decision."
A spokesman for Daimler did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
MBUSA and Mercedes-Benz Canada will provide services and replacement parts to consumers who own a Smart fortwo car, the report said.
The news comes as Daimler prepares to further develop its Smart vehicles in China, where global sales are expected to start in 2022.