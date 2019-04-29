Goldman shares rise as CEO Solomon says client activity 'more constructive' after slow start

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Uber is pitching itself as the next Amazon, despite no path to...

Uber will reportedly compare itself to Amazon during its pre-IPO roadshow to justify its losses as it expands its business.

Tech Driversread more

Goldman Sachs has a portfolio of safe stocks that's also beating...

Investors prefer companies with strong balance sheets, Goldman said.

Investingread more

Stocks making moves midday: Disney, Restaurant Brands, Gardner...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Monday.

Market Insiderread more

Democrats rush to secure union support as they woo workers in...

Joe Biden and other 2020 Democratic presidential contenders are trying to secure crucial support from labor unions as they try to challenge President Donald Trump.

Politicsread more

Fed's preferred inflation gauge flat in March, up just 1.6% over...

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed no change in March and remained well below the central bank's target, a government report Monday showed.

Economyread more

Trump slams 'Dues Sucking' firefighters union leaders as he...

President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed a series of tweets criticizing leaders of major labor unions and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Politicsread more

Head of DOJ's antitrust division has not made up his mind on...

The department's antitrust division chief tells CNBC's David Faber that "the investigation continues" into the potential merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.

Marketsread more

PetSmart's online business, Chewy.com, files to go public

Chewy.com, the online pet product retailer owned by PetSmart, filed documents with regulators on Monday to prepare for an initial public offering.

Retailread more

Goldman Sachs CEO says firm reflecting on how it hired, promoted...

Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO David Solomon said the investment bank is working hard to put the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal behind.

Marketsread more

US measles cases climb to 704 as the disease spreads among...

Nearly three-quarters this year's 704 measles cases in the U.S. occurred in unvaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Health and Scienceread more

Marriott to launch home-rental platform to compete with Airbnb,...

Marriott International is gearing up to be the first major hotel company to launch a platform aimed at the home-rental business with the goal of competing with Airbnb and...

Hotels, Restaurants and Leisureread more

Goldman CEO says Wall Street activity more constructive after...

Goldman Sachs had reported subdued first-quarter results as it, along with the rest of Wall Street, posted declines in trading revenue.

Financeread more
Finance

Goldman shares rise as CEO Solomon says client activity 'more constructive' after slow start

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that Wall Street clients have woken from the stupor that impacted trading results across the industry in the first few months of this year.
  • "Client activity has been better," Solomon told CNBC's David Faber in an interview.
  • Shares of Goldman ticked higher after Solomon's comments.
David Solomon
David A. Grogan | CNBC

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that Wall Street clients have woken from the stupor that impacted trading results across the industry in the first few months of this year.

"Client activity has been better," Solomon told CNBC's David Faber in an interview from the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, CA. "After the fourth-quarter speedbump and with the government shutdown, we had a very slow start to the year. We saw pickup particularly in March, and activity has been more constructive in April."

Shares of Goldman ticked higher after Solomon's comments, and the bank was up 1.5% at 11:18 am.

Solomon added that in capital markets, the initial public offerings of huge companies have helped matters, and that action is "really starting to gain some momentum."

Earlier this month, Goldman reported subdued first-quarter results as it, along with the rest of Wall Street, posted declines in trading revenue. The New York-based bank also said a business review undertaken by Solomon and his deputies, who took over last year, would be complete in 2020, disappointing some analysts who expected it earlier.

"From a macro perspective, the global economy is moving along pretty well," Solomon said. "The U.S. economy is doing well, there's no question China has responded better to stimulus."

More In Finance

Kate Rooney42 min ago
Yun Lian hour ago
2 hours ago
Read More