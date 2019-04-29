Skip Navigation
Uber is pitching itself as the next Amazon, despite no path to...

Uber will reportedly compare itself to Amazon during its pre-IPO roadshow to justify its losses as it expands its business.

Major US airlines hit with systemwide outages

American Airlines said the technical issue was resolved shortly before 2 p.m. ET, and had no major impact on flights.

Goldman Sachs has a portfolio of safe stocks that's also beating...

Investors prefer companies with strong balance sheets, Goldman said.

Pinterest jumps as much as 12%, marking seven straight days of...

Pinterest has climbed every day since its market debut on April 18, and is now 75% up from its IPO price.

Stocks making moves midday: Disney, Restaurant Brands, Gardner...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Monday.

Democrats rush to secure union support as they woo workers in...

Joe Biden and other 2020 Democratic presidential contenders are trying to secure crucial support from labor unions as they try to challenge President Donald Trump.

Softbank CEO is Warren Buffett of tech, says hedge funder Glen...

Silicon Valley hedge fund founder Glen Kacher is bullish on Japan's SoftBank and it's in large part because of its founder and CEO, Masayoshi Son.

Fed's preferred inflation gauge flat in March, up just 1.6% over...

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed no change in March and remained well below the central bank's target, a government report Monday showed.

Most Wall Street analysts are really positive ahead of Alphabet's...

Analysts have big expectations for Alphabet's earnings report on Monday after the bell.

Trump slams 'Dues Sucking' firefighters union leaders as he...

President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed a series of tweets criticizing leaders of major labor unions and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Head of DOJ's antitrust division says he hasn't decided on...

The department's antitrust division chief tells CNBC's David Faber that "the investigation continues" into the potential merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.

PetSmart's online business, Chewy.com, files to go public

Chewy.com, the online pet product retailer owned by PetSmart, filed documents with regulators on Monday to prepare for an initial public offering.

Airlines

Major US airlines hit with systemwide outages

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Key Points
  • Major U.S. airlines were hit with systemwide outages on Monday, which have since been resolved, one airline said.
  • American Airlines said the technical issue was resolved shortly before 2 p.m. ET, and had no major impact on flights.
  • WestJet, JetBlue and Alaska Air were also impacted by the outage.
Air Alaska planes sit on the tarmac at the terminal, following an incident where an airline employee took off in an airplane, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington, U.S., August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Major U.S. airlines were hit with systemwide outages on Monday, which have since been resolved, one airline said.

"We are aware that there is an issue impacting some of customers. Our global operations and technical teams are actively working to resolve this. We apologize for any inconvenience," said Sabre, a company airlines use for printing tickets and making reservations.

American Airlines said the technical issue was resolved shortly before 2 p.m. ET, and had no major impact on flights. WestJet, JetBlue and Alaska Air were also impacted by the outage.

JetBlue said its customers could have issues with booking or check-in on its website, mobile app and in airport kiosks. "We are working to resolve the issue and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the airline said.

The cause of the outage wasn't immediately known. 

Sabre apologized for the disruption. "No downtime is acceptable. We're working expeditiously towards resuming normal operations." 

CNBC.com staff3 hours ago
David Reid3 hours ago
Emma Newburger
