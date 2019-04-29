Major US airlines hit with systemwide outages

Uber will reportedly compare itself to Amazon during its pre-IPO roadshow to justify its losses as it expands its business.Tech Driversread more
Major U.S. airlines were hit with systemwide outages on Monday, which have since been resolved, one airline said.
"We are aware that there is an issue impacting some of customers. Our global operations and technical teams are actively working to resolve this. We apologize for any inconvenience," said Sabre, a company airlines use for printing tickets and making reservations.
American Airlines said the technical issue was resolved shortly before 2 p.m. ET, and had no major impact on flights. WestJet, JetBlue and Alaska Air were also impacted by the outage.
JetBlue said its customers could have issues with booking or check-in on its website, mobile app and in airport kiosks. "We are working to resolve the issue and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the airline said.
The cause of the outage wasn't immediately known.
Sabre apologized for the disruption. "No downtime is acceptable. We're working expeditiously towards resuming normal operations."