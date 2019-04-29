Netflix will have no choice but to run ads, industry execs say

Skip Navigation
Uber is pitching itself as the next Amazon, despite no path to...

Uber will reportedly compare itself to Amazon during its pre-IPO roadshow to justify its losses as it expands its business.

Goldman Sachs has a portfolio of safe stocks that's also beating...

Investors prefer companies with strong balance sheets, Goldman said.

Stocks making moves midday: Disney, Restaurant Brands, Gardner...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Monday.

Democrats rush to secure union support as they woo workers in...

Joe Biden and other 2020 Democratic presidential contenders are trying to secure crucial support from labor unions as they try to challenge President Donald Trump.

Fed's preferred inflation gauge flat in March, up just 1.6% over...

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed no change in March and remained well below the central bank's target, a government report Monday showed.

Most Wall Street analysts are really positive ahead of Alphabet's...

Analysts have big expectations for Alphabet's earnings report on Monday after the bell.

Trump slams 'Dues Sucking' firefighters union leaders as he...

President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed a series of tweets criticizing leaders of major labor unions and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Head of DOJ's antitrust division has not made up his mind on...

The department's antitrust division chief tells CNBC's David Faber that "the investigation continues" into the potential merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.

PetSmart's online business, Chewy.com, files to go public

Chewy.com, the online pet product retailer owned by PetSmart, filed documents with regulators on Monday to prepare for an initial public offering.

Goldman Sachs CEO says firm reflecting on how it hired, promoted...

Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO David Solomon said the investment bank is working hard to put the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal behind.

US measles cases climb to 704 as the disease spreads among...

Nearly three-quarters of this year's 704 measles cases in the U.S. occurred in unvaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Marriott to launch home-rental platform to compete with Airbnb,...

Marriott International is gearing up to be the first major hotel company to launch a platform aimed at the home-rental business with the goal of competing with Airbnb and...

Netflix will have no choice but to run ads, industry execs say

Megan Graham@megancgraham
Key Points
  • Netflix has said it doesn't want to run ads, but industry experts said Monday that it might have to if it wants to grow.
  • Ad executives from YouTube, JPMorgan Chase implied during a panel at IAB's Digital Content NewFronts Monday that Netflix would have no choice but to start displaying ads and that Netflix was recruiting people to help grow the business.
  • Several other streaming services like Huly offer both ad-free and ad-supported versions of their services.
Reed Hastings, chief executive officer of Netflix Inc., right, applauds during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan.
Akio Kon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Netflix has said it doesn't intend to ever run traditional ads. But advertising industry experts aren't so sure that will be the case.

During a panel at IAB's Digital Content NewFronts Monday, executives from YouTube, JPMorgan Chase, the UM agency and MediaLink were asked about Netflix staying ad-free.

"Well, that's not what their recruiters say," said Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube and Google's VP of Agency and Media Solutions. "They're going to need growth. Eventually, they're going to need more growth."

JP Morgan Chase CMO Kristin Lemkau said consumers would be open to ad-supported options if those options are transparent and consumers understand the value exchange.

"The consumer wants choice and they want something that creates value for them," Lemkau said. "To the extent that you've got this subscription version versus the non-subscription version, consumers will take that tradeoff."

She spoke about "the biggest thing to happen in TV last night," referring to the airing of a latest "Game of Thrones" episode.

"It wouldn't have worked with ads," she said. "That piece of content, that type of storytelling couldn't have happened with ads. The army of the dead are at the wall, and we're still fighting among the houses."

Other streaming services offer both ad-supported and ad-free options. Hulu, for example, sells its ad-supported service for $5.99 per month. It costs $11.99  per month without ads. CBS All Access has similar offerings.

Joshua Lowcock, global brand safety officer and U.S. chief digital and innovation officer of Interpublic Group of Cos.-owned media agency UM, said though there's been a move toward getting rid of ads, it will go back the other way.

"We grew up in digital, believing we should inject ads everywhere at every moment we could," he said. "And that's why you've seen ad blockers and a move to ad-free environments. I think there will become a tipping point where ads come back. Netflix is ad-free now. I can't imagine a world where Netflix will be ad-free forever. If you look at their content costs ... that's where addressable advertising and new ad formats will come in."﻿

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment on the panelists' remarks.

