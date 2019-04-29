Spain's Socialists bask in election glory, but pressing challenges lie ahead

Pedro Sanchez (2nd from right), Prime Minister of Spain and candidate of the Socialist Party (PSOE), cheers with his wife Begonia Gomez (2nd from left) to his supporters on election night.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez celebrated an electoral triumph in Madrid Sunday night, after his earlier decision to call a snap poll in February during a moment of parliamentary deadlock resulted in his Socialist party - known as the PSOE - significantly consolidating their presence in the lower legislative chamber.

Though the party on its own remained well short of an outright majority, the strong Socialist showing followed a highly polarized campaign. Sunday's vote was Spain's third general election since 2015, with the country's politics more splintered than at any time in its modern democratic history.

In a victory speech that was frequently drowned out by the chants of his flag-waving PSOE supporters, Sanchez insisted that he would seek cooperation from across the political spectrum with any group that was prepared to promote social justice and to respect Spain's 40-year-old constitution.

Five major national parties had vied for Spaniards' votes on Sunday; three on the right and two on the left. But with voting participation numbers that were substantially higher compared to the 2016 election, particularly in Catalonia where at least a million more residents voted this time around, it was Sanchez who won the most new ground as his PSOE saw 38 extra lawmakers elected to the 350-seat Congreso de Diputados - or Congress of Deputies.

With this gain of almost 50%, he must now persuade just another 53 lawmakers from separate parties to join his Socialists in a coalition if he is to command a 176-seat majority.

If such a combination proves achievable, it could allay concerns about the kind of political uncertainty that plagued Spain through much of 2016, when politicians spent nearly a year haggling over the formation of a new government. But senior party officials told CNBC they do not expect a new government to be formed before June.

Reyes Maroto the country's trade minister and a close ally of the prime minister said that the vote result was "a breath of fresh air for a congress that was a prisoner," and insisted Spanish voters had given their backing for the Socialist party to "keep up the work we have been doing over the last 10 months."

Sanchez took power after pushing through a motion of censure against his predecessor Mariano Rajoy, with his Partido Popular mired last summer in a sprawling corruption scandal.