Stephens calls this video game stock its best idea, predicts 20% gain this year

Top Stories
Top Stories

Netflix will have no choice but to run ads, industry execs say

Netflix has said it won't run ads, but some think that will be the only way for the service to grow.

Technology

Major US airlines hit with systemwide ticketing outages

American Airlines and Alaska Air said the technical issue has been resolved.

Airlines

Fed is looking at a program that could be another version of 'QE'

Federal Reserve officials are considering a new program that would allow banks to exchange Treasurys for reserves.

The Fed

Here's what analysts are expecting for Alphabet's Q1 2019...

Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.

Technology

San Francisco Bay Area home prices fall for the first time in 7...

Not since the bottom of the last housing crash have homes in the San Francisco Bay Area lost value. But prices follow sales, and sales have been running extraordinarily low...

Real Estate

The We Company, better known as WeWork, files confidentially for...

The We Company, better known as WeWork, filed confidentially for an IPO, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Technology

Bernie Sanders unveils trade platform challenging Trump's China...

Sanders' platform is a jab at President Donald Trump, who pledged to overhaul U.S. trade deals but has has struggled to fully follow through on his promise.

Politics

Boeing says it didn't 'intentionally' deactivate safety alert on...

The feature is an alert that lights up in the cockpit if a plane's angle-of-attack sensors transmit incorrect data about the pitch of the plane's nose.

Airlines

Goldman Sachs has a portfolio of safe stocks that's also beating...

Investors prefer companies with strong balance sheets, Goldman said.

Investing

White House 'reviewing' Trump Fed pick Stephen Moore's...

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Monday that the administration is currently reviewing the past writings of conservative economics pundit Stephen Moore,...

Politics

Daimler reportedly will stop selling its electric Smart cars in...

German automaker Daimler will stop selling its all-electric Smart EQ fortwo cars in the United States and Canada, according to a media report.

Autos

Five ways this economic expansion could come to an abrupt end

Deutsche Bank: At any time, there could be an event that would signal an end of the economic expansion.

Market Insider

Stephens calls this video game stock its best idea, predicts 20% gain this year

Yun Li
Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take Two Interactive.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Investment bank Stephens named video game company Take-Two Interactive Software one of its best ideas on Monday, recommending buying the stock ahead of the company's earnings report.

Yun Li
Yun Li
Yun Li
