Dow futures slightly higher amid fresh optimism on US-China trade talks

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Monday morning, as market participants prepared for another day of corporate earnings and fresh data releases.
At around 01:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 17 points, indicating a positive open of more than 10 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen marginally higher.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs on Friday after different companies presented better-than-expected results.
Corporate earnings will remain a key focus for investors on Monday too with Spotify and Restaurant Brands due to report before the bell. Alphabet and Western Digital will update investors after the bell.
On the data front, there will be personal income and consumer spending figures released at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be core inflation figures, which excludes the more volatile components such as food prices, out also at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Furthermore, investors are also tracking developments in trade talks between the U.S. and China. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that both sides are "getting into the final laps" of their negotiations, the New York Times reported.