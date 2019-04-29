Dow futures slightly higher amid fresh optimism on US-China trade talks

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

US-China trade talks are in 'final laps', Treasury Secretary...

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are now in the final stages, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, ahead of a meeting between negotiators from both sides in Beijing...

How Chinese apps like TikTok are quietly racking up American...

U.S. consumers may not know it, but some of the most popular apps they are using such as TikTok or Tencent's "PUBG Mobile" are developed by Chinese firms.

US and China need to show 'flexibility' as trade talks resume:...

"I think they are now pretty close to the moment where there will be a breakthrough," Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on...

Spain's Socialists bask in election glory, but pressing...

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez celebrated an electoral triumph in Madrid Sunday night but he and his party have multiple challenges ahead of them.

IMF warns of slowing growth and rising unrest across the Middle...

Slowing global growth and elevated tensions in trade and geopolitics are posing economic challenges for countries in the Middle East, according to the International Monetary...

Boeing waited until after Lion Air crash to tell Southwest safety...

Southwest, Boeing's largest 737 Max customer, said it did not know a safety feature was turned off until after the Lion Air tragedy.

Thousands march in Hong Kong against proposal for extraditions to...

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to demand the local government scrap a plan that would allow extraditions to mainland China – an idea that...

What would happen if the US canceled $1 trillion of student debt

The U.S. has roughly $1.57 trillion in student debt — the U.S. government holds more than 90 percent of it. Some Democrats want to make that, or at least a large portion of...

US reportedly warns China over hostility by non-naval ships in...

The head of the U.S. Navy has warned China that hostile behavior from its coast guard and fishing boats will not be treated any differently from the Chinese navy, the...

Stocks in China mostly tumble; Japan markets closed for 10-day...

Japan is currently on a 10-day holiday from April 27 to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Crown Prince Naruhito.

Bart Chilton, former CFTC commissioner and high-frequency trading...

A family member told CNBC the cause of Bart Chilton's death was complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 58.

The UAE signed a $3.4 billion deal with China — and that 'isn't a...

The UAE and China signed $3.4 billion dollars worth of new deals on the weekend, as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Dow futures slightly higher amid fresh optimism on US-China trade talks

Key Points
  • Corporate earnings will remain a key focus for investors on Monday too with Spotify and Restaurant Brands due to report before the bell.
  • Alphabet and Western Digital will update investors after the bell.

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Monday morning, as market participants prepared for another day of corporate earnings and fresh data releases.

At around 01:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 17 points, indicating a positive open of more than 10 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen marginally higher.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs on Friday after different companies presented better-than-expected results.

Corporate earnings will remain a key focus for investors on Monday too with Spotify and Restaurant Brands due to report before the bell. Alphabet and Western Digital will update investors after the bell.

On the data front, there will be personal income and consumer spending figures released at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be core inflation figures, which excludes the more volatile components such as food prices, out also at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Furthermore, investors are also tracking developments in trade talks between the U.S. and China. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that both sides are "getting into the final laps" of their negotiations, the New York Times reported.

