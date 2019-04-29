US Treasury yields tick higher as investors await inflation data, auctions

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are now in the final stages, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, ahead of a meeting between negotiators from both sides in Beijing...World Economyread more
U.S. government debt prices were lower Monday morning, as investors awaited economic data and Treasury auctions.
At around 2:50 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.5090, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.9327.
Market participants eagerly await a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the publication of Chinese factory data for further clues on policy direction in the world's largest economies.
It comes after the U.S. reported stronger-than-anticipated growth over the first three months of the year. Official data showed gross domestic product (GDP) stood at an annualized rate of 3.2% in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations.
The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
On the data front, the March reading for core personal expenditures (PCE) — the Fed's favoured inflation measure — will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income figures and consumer spending data will for March will be released at the same time.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $39 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills.
Elsewhere, oil prices slipped during morning trade, extending a slump from the previous session after President Donald Trump demanded that OPEC raise output to soften the impact of U.S. sanctions against Iran.
International Brent crude traded at $71.71 Monday morning, down over 0.6%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $62.91, around 0.6% lower.