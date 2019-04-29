US Treasury yields tick higher as investors await inflation data, auctions

Skip Navigation
US-China trade talks are in 'final laps', Treasury Secretary...

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are now in the final stages, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, ahead of a meeting between negotiators from both sides in Beijing...

How Chinese apps like TikTok are quietly racking up American...

U.S. consumers may not know it, but some of the most popular apps they are using such as TikTok or Tencent's "PUBG Mobile" are developed by Chinese firms.

US and China need to show 'flexibility' as trade talks resume:...

"I think they are now pretty close to the moment where there will be a breakthrough," Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on...

Spain's Socialists bask in election glory, but pressing...

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez celebrated an electoral triumph in Madrid Sunday night but he and his party have multiple challenges ahead of them.

IMF warns of slowing growth and rising unrest across the Middle...

Slowing global growth and elevated tensions in trade and geopolitics are posing economic challenges for countries in the Middle East, according to the International Monetary...

Boeing waited until after Lion Air crash to tell Southwest safety...

Southwest, Boeing's largest 737 Max customer, said it did not know a safety feature was turned off until after the Lion Air tragedy.

Thousands march in Hong Kong against proposal for extraditions to...

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to demand the local government scrap a plan that would allow extraditions to mainland China – an idea that...

What would happen if the US canceled $1 trillion of student debt

The U.S. has roughly $1.57 trillion in student debt — the U.S. government holds more than 90 percent of it. Some Democrats want to make that, or at least a large portion of...

US reportedly warns China over hostility by non-naval ships in...

The head of the U.S. Navy has warned China that hostile behavior from its coast guard and fishing boats will not be treated any differently from the Chinese navy, the...

Stocks in China mostly tumble; Japan markets closed for 10-day...

Japan is currently on a 10-day holiday from April 27 to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Crown Prince Naruhito.

Bart Chilton, former CFTC commissioner and high-frequency trading...

A family member told CNBC the cause of Bart Chilton's death was complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 58.

The UAE signed a $3.4 billion deal with China — and that 'isn't a...

The UAE and China signed $3.4 billion dollars worth of new deals on the weekend, as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

US Treasury yields tick higher as investors await inflation data, auctions

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • At around 2:50 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.5090, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.9327.
  • Market participants eagerly await a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the publication of Chinese factory data for further clues on policy direction in the world's largest economies.

U.S. government debt prices were lower Monday morning, as investors awaited economic data and Treasury auctions.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

It comes after the U.S. reported stronger-than-anticipated growth over the first three months of the year. Official data showed gross domestic product (GDP) stood at an annualized rate of 3.2% in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations.

The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

On the data front, the March reading for core personal expenditures (PCE) — the Fed's favoured inflation measure — will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income figures and consumer spending data will for March will be released at the same time.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $39 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills.

Elsewhere, oil prices slipped during morning trade, extending a slump from the previous session after President Donald Trump demanded that OPEC raise output to soften the impact of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

International Brent crude traded at $71.71 Monday morning, down over 0.6%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $62.91, around 0.6% lower.

Sam Meredith
