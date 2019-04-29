US and China need to show 'flexibility' on trade talks, says World Economic Forum president

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Feb. 15, 2019

The president of the World Economic Forum is hopeful for a breakthrough as the U.S. prepares to send a high-level delegation to Beijing this week for trade negotiations.

"I think they are now pretty close to the moment where there will be a breakthrough, " Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Sunday.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in China on Tuesday. They will be discussing trade issues including intellectual property, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, purchases, and enforcement, according to a statement from the White House.

The vice premier will then lead a Chinese delegation to Washington for additional discussions starting on May 8.