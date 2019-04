Do money woes leave you sleepless at night? Turns out you're not alone.

Nearly one in five respondents said they worry they can't pay for everyday expenses, according to a new CNBC and Acorns Invest In You Savings Survey.

Other top concerns include being able to save enough for retirement and pay off debt. Watch this video to learn more about what's haunting America when it comes to money.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.