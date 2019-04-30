AB Bernstein says Zoom can rally another 40% after successful IPO

Skip Navigation
Apple is about to report earnings

Investors are looking at Apple's performance in China as well as any additional information on growth of its services business.

Trump calls on Fed to cut rates by 1% and urges more quantitative...

In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."

Central banks have almost eliminated recessions, Palihapitiya...

Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.

Alphabet had its worst day since 2012 after Google reported...

Alphabet reported decelerating advertising revenue for Google, sending its stock plunging following its first quarter 2019 earnings report.

Schumer: Trump, Democrats agreed $2 trillion needed for...

Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...

The market has the Fed trade wrong, next move will be a hike:...

63% of survey respondents forecast a 2020 rate hike and some respondents believe a rate hike could and should happen this year.

Koch network slams $2 trillion infrastructure cost agreement...

"Instead of proposing a $2 trillion catch-all 'infrastructure' bill and asking hard-working Americans to fund it by paying more at the pump, Washington lawmakers should cut...

A corporate jet suggested Buffett energy deal days before...

A corporate jet tracker spotted an Occidental Petroleum jet in Omaha, hometown of Warren Buffett, over the weekend. It sparked rumors that Berkshire Hathaway might be stepping...

Stephen Moore says the decline in 'male earnings' is a big issue...

"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.

Amazon has been quietly running an 'Uber for trucking' service...

It's Amazon's first foray into the freight brokerage space, which includes major competitors like Uber Freight, C.H. Robinson and XPO Logistics.

The FDA just cleared a new tobacco product. Here's how it works

The FDA just cleared Philip Morris International's iQOS, a device that heats tobacco instead of burning it.

US health officials urge some adults to get revaccinated against...

Most adults should be protected from the measles, though some may need to be vaccinated amid the worst year for the disease in 25 years, the Centers for Disease Control and...

AB Bernstein says Zoom can rally another 40% after successful IPO

Yun Li@YunLi626
Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Video-conferencing software company Zoom has earned a bull on Wall Street.

AB Bernstein initiated coverage on Zoom with a outperform rating on Tuesday, while setting a 12-month price target at $89 for the stock, which would translate into a 41% gain.

