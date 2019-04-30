Capitalism, like a baby in a crib, needs guardrails or 's--- happens,' warns Barry Sternlicht

Questions raised by progressives in the 2020 presidential race about whether capitalism still works for America reflect mistaken beliefs about how prosperity is created, global investor Barry Sternlicht told CNBC on Tuesday.

"The left does not understand that companies need to make money in order to invest in new projects and new businesses," said Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital, which has about $60 billion in assets under management.

Sternlicht, who has always been outspoken about what's good for the business community, does warn that capitalism can be dangerous if unfettered.

"I think capitalism is like raising a child in a crib," he said in a "Squawk Box" interview. "You won't have no guardrails on the crib. Your kid would fall off."

"You can regulate capitalism. You must regulate it. Because otherwise s--- happens — whoops, oops I shouldn't have said that — [like] '07 and '08" financial crisis, he said.

Even with its stumbles, the incentive-based capitalist system is the greatest generator wealth and opportunity, Sternlicht said. "I started with nothing. And I worked really hard. It's an amazing country. You can do amazing things."

Sternlicht in 1991 founded Starwood Capital, which created Starwood Hotels, now part of Marriott, as well as other leisure brands. Starwood Capital focuses on global real estate, hotel management and the oil and gas sectors and energy infrastructure.