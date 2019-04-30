BP first-quarter profits slip despite oil price recovery

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...Politicsread more
BP reported first-quarter profit largely in line with expectations on Tuesday, citing lower oil prices and a weaker margin environment at the start of the year.
Its first-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, came in at $2.4 billion, versus $2.3 billion expected in a Reuters poll.
BP's results coincided with a significant recovery in oil prices through the first three months of the year.
International benchmark Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) have risen by approximately 33% and 40% year-to-date.
The value of a barrel of Brent crude stood at $71.82 Tuesday morning, while WTI traded at $63.43.
Shares of BP are up more than 11% since the start of 2019.
This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.