Cramer's lightning round: Let this stock pullback from its all-time highs before buying

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.Technologyread more
Apple's guidance for next quarter was higher than analysts expected and it approved $75 billion in share repurchases.Technologyread more
Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly raised criticisms about Attorney General William Barr's summary of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.Politicsread more
In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."The Fedread more
Alphabet reported decelerating advertising revenue for Google, sending its stock plunging following its first quarter 2019 earnings report.Technologyread more
Stocks in Australia advanced in Wednesday morning trade, with most major Asian markets closed for holidays.Asia Marketsread more
Apple reported revenue for its services segment for its second quarter of 2019 as it seeks to shift attention from iPhone unit sales.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on April 30.Market Insiderread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will try to not to upset markets or the White House when he speaks Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
Sen. Joni Ernst, the Iowa Republican, said she likely will not vote for Moore and also said she does not believe he currently has the votes to win approval in the Senate.Politicsread more
The decision clears the path for the global casino company to open its $2.6 billion property Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts, in June.Entertainmentread more
Prologis Inc.: "You're buying Prologis at the all-time high here. Let's just stay away. Let this come in for a little. I think rates could go a little bit higher."
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.: "I don't like that stock. I think that the company has kind of lost its way. They have to make some changes, because right now I think they are really getting hurt by Amazon."
Carnival Corp.: "It's got that good yield, 3.65 [percent], but you know what, I do prefer Norwegian Cruise Lines 'cause I think they're doing slightly better."
Vodafone Group PLC: "If it bounces, you gotta go. You know, they don't have any growth and that worries me a great deal. No growth."
Macy's Inc.: "Macy's [is] down 21% for the year. It does yield 6 [percent]. That dividend is safe ... the stock's not working, but I'll take that yield. I'll take that dividend until we start getting higher stock prices."
Ecolab Inc.: "That company is fabulous. I need you to just own it. You can do some homework on it ... I've been following that company since I got it into this business. It is terrific. That's a great choice."
Apache Corp.: "It's too much natural gas and there's no outlet for that natural gas ... I would prefer that if you want to go to the Permian, you can do Pioneer, you can do EOG. Both of those are better companies than Apache."
Cisco Systems Inc.: "Hold it into the quarter. You know, [CEO] Chuck Robbins gonna do a good job, and if it's not the perfect quarter, think about how he's reinvented this company."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco Systems.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com