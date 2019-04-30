Cramer's lightning round: Let this stock pullback from its all-time highs before buying

Prologis Inc.: "You're buying Prologis at the all-time high here. Let's just stay away. Let this come in for a little. I think rates could go a little bit higher."

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.: "I don't like that stock. I think that the company has kind of lost its way. They have to make some changes, because right now I think they are really getting hurt by Amazon."

Carnival Corp.: "It's got that good yield, 3.65 [percent], but you know what, I do prefer Norwegian Cruise Lines 'cause I think they're doing slightly better."

Vodafone Group PLC: "If it bounces, you gotta go. You know, they don't have any growth and that worries me a great deal. No growth."

Macy's Inc.: "Macy's [is] down 21% for the year. It does yield 6 [percent]. That dividend is safe ... the stock's not working, but I'll take that yield. I'll take that dividend until we start getting higher stock prices."

Ecolab Inc.: "That company is fabulous. I need you to just own it. You can do some homework on it ... I've been following that company since I got it into this business. It is terrific. That's a great choice."

Apache Corp.: "It's too much natural gas and there's no outlet for that natural gas ... I would prefer that if you want to go to the Permian, you can do Pioneer, you can do EOG. Both of those are better companies than Apache."

Cisco Systems Inc.: "Hold it into the quarter. You know, [CEO] Chuck Robbins gonna do a good job, and if it's not the perfect quarter, think about how he's reinvented this company."