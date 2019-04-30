F-35 jet program will fail without Turkey's support, President Erdogan says

An F-35 fighter jet is seen as Turkey takes delivery of its first F-35 fighter jet with a ceremony in Forth Worth, Texas, USA on June 21, 2018. Two such planes destined for Turkey are yet to leave American soil.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that the U.S. F-35 fighter jet project will collapse without his country's input.

The combat plane, developed by Lockheed Martin and U.S. Department of Defense, is said to be the most expensive weapon ever built with a program price forecast to hit $1.5 trillion by 2070.

Speaking at the 2019 International Defense Industry Fair in Turkey on Tuesday, Erdogan said that an F-35 project without his country is "bound to collapse," according to Reuters. He added that those in the Pentagon that want to exclude Turkey from the plane's operation and manufacture should think again.

NATO member Turkey is currently due to receive two of the jets later this year and has more than 100 on order. The country also provides a small number of components that form part of the plane's manufacture.

But in early April, the United States halted delivery of equipment related to the stealth fighter to Turkey. The move was in direct protest at Ankara's planned purchase of a Russian missile S-400 defense system.

Washington sees Anakara's purchase of the missile system as a pivot toward warmer ties with Moscow, as well as a big a risk to the security of the F-35's technology.