Central banks have almost eliminated recessions, venture capitalist Palihapitiya says

Alphabet had more than $70 billion in market cap wiped out, and...

Alphabet blamed declined engagement on YouTube for a sharp decline in ad revenue growth.

Biggest US mall owner 'can't guarantee' there won't be more...

Simon Property Group is anticipating the pace of retail store closures will slow after a nasty start to the year, but its CEO won't make any promises.

Mulvaney says China trade talks will be resolved within two weeks

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mulvaney said the U.S. would not accept a trade agreement with China unless it was a great deal.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alphabet, GE, McDonald's

Check out the companies making headlines midday Tuesday...

Watch Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook's F8 Developer Conference

Facebook is expected to peel back the curtain on some of its new initiatives around privacy and messaging at its developer conference.

Schumer: Trump, Democrats agreed $2 trillion needed for...

Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...

Central banks have almost eliminated recessions, Palihapitiya...

Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.

Lawmakers introduce bill to raise the minimum tobacco buying age...

The bill, known as the Tobacco to 21 Act, would raise the age for all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.

Stephen Moore says the decline in 'male earnings' is a big issue...

"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.

Warren Buffett jumps into a bidding war in the energy industry

Berkshire Hathaway commits to $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum to finance the driller's proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.

Ray Dalio made $2 billion last year

Ray Dalio, the founder of the biggest hedge fund in the world, was the highest-paid hedge-fund manager in the world last year.

Facebook knows everywhere you go — here's how to stop it from...

Facebook keeps a copy of your location no matter where you go, even if you don't open the app. But you can stop it from logging your location and can delete all of your data....

Economy

Central banks have almost eliminated recessions, venture capitalist Palihapitiya says

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom

Central banks have created an environment where both major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya said Tuesday.

A well known investor across a multitude of areas, including as a very early Facebook executive and a big proponent of cryptocurrencies, Palihapitiya told CNBC that entities like the U.S. Federal Reserve have used quantitative easing to stage manage an essentially stagnant economy.

"I don't see a world in which we have any form of meaningful contraction nor any form of meaningful expansion," he told CNBC's Scott Wapner during a "Fast Money Halftime Report" segment. "We have completely taken away the toolkit of how normal economies should work when we started with QE. I mean, the odds that there's a recession anymore in any western country of the world is almost next to impossible now, save a complete financial externality that we can't forecast."

For investors, that means a limited menu of choices.

"So the reality is we're going to grow low single-digits every year, which means there's no growth anywhere else, which means you're better off buying equities and you're better off buying equities that are substantively ones that are sort of the deflationary stocks, the cheaper, faster better stocks, the tech stocks," he said.

