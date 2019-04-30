General Motors is slated to report earnings before the bell — here's what the Street expects

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

General Electric shares pop 7% as first quarter earnings beat...

General Electric's first-quarter earnings were better on both the top and bottom lines than what Wall Street expected on Tuesday.

Industrialsread more

Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...

Politicsread more

GE says Boeing's 737 Max is 'a new risk' to this year's earnings...

General Electric added Boeing's grounded 737 Max airplanes as "a new risk" in the company's quarterly earnings report on Tuesday.

Marketsread more

McDonald's is set to release earnings before the bell — here's...

McDonald's will report first-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday.

Restaurantsread more

Starbucks rolls out its summer line-up as cold drinks drive sales...

Starbucks has seen cold beverages boost its sales even during the chilly winter months.

Restaurantsread more

3 major pharma companies just reported earnings — here's how they...

Health and Scienceread more

General Motors is slated to report earnings before the bell —...

The company in April reported sales that fell 7% from the prior year.

Autosread more

Anadarko bidding war may end unexpectedly

Chevron could up its $33 billion for Anadarko, but it may not top Occidental's offer.

Market Insiderread more

Alphabet drops after reporting a slowdown in ad revenue

Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.

Technologyread more

North Korea warns of 'undesired' outcome if US fails to change...

North Korea's vice foreign minister said on Tuesday that the United States will face undesired consequences if it fails to present a new position in denuclearization talks,...

World Politicsread more

Deputy AG Rosenstein, who appointed special counsel Mueller,...

Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general whose appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller roiled the Trump administration for two years, has submitted his resignation to...

Politicsread more

'Clicks are winning over bricks,' says CEO behind top e-commerce...

The Amplify Online Retail ETF is up nearly 30% this year, a sign that "clicks are winning over bricks" in retail, Amplify's CEO says.

ETF Edgeread more
Autos

General Motors is slated to report earnings before the bell — here's what the Street expects

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra announces a $300 million investment in the GM Orion Assembly Plant plant for electric and self-driving vehicles at the Orion Assembly Plant on March 22, 2019 in Lake Orion, Michigan.
Bill Pugliano | Getty Images

General Motors will report first-quarter earnings before the market opens Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: $1.11
  • Revenue: $35.28 billion

In April, the company reported sales that fell 7% from a year ago, but said that buyers were interested in its more expensive sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks. It plans to launch more full-size pickups in the second half of 2019, with two new heavy duty pickups from Chevrolet and GMC.

As part of its plan to adapt to changing market demands, GM has idled factories that produce slow-selling vehicles, consequently cutting more than 14,000 jobs at factories in the U.S. and Canada. The company is also shifting focus towards self-driving and electrified vehicles.

Shares of GM have risen more than 6% over the last 12 months and are up more than 20% since the beginning of the year.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Next Article
Tech

Alphabet drops after reporting a slowdown in ad revenue

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Alphabet shares are up 24% this year, but the stock fell after hours Monday following disappointing revenue.
  • Ad sales growth is decelerating at Google. 
  • The company was hit with a $1.7 billion fine from the European Commission in the quarter.

More In Autos

Jessica Bursztynsky
Chloe Taylor
Anmar Frangoul
Read More