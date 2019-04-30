General Motors is slated to report earnings before the bell — here's what the Street expects

General Electric's first-quarter earnings were better on both the top and bottom lines than what Wall Street expected on Tuesday.Industrialsread more
General Motors will report first-quarter earnings before the market opens Tuesday.
Here's what Wall Street is expecting, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv:
In April, the company reported sales that fell 7% from a year ago, but said that buyers were interested in its more expensive sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks. It plans to launch more full-size pickups in the second half of 2019, with two new heavy duty pickups from Chevrolet and GMC.
As part of its plan to adapt to changing market demands, GM has idled factories that produce slow-selling vehicles, consequently cutting more than 14,000 jobs at factories in the U.S. and Canada. The company is also shifting focus towards self-driving and electrified vehicles.
Shares of GM have risen more than 6% over the last 12 months and are up more than 20% since the beginning of the year.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.