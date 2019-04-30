Home prices grow at a slower rate in February: S&P Case-Shiller

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Berkshire Hathaway to invest $10 billion in Occidental for...

Berkshire Hathaway commits to $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum to finance the driller's proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.

Stephen Moore says the decline in 'male earnings' is a big issue...

"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.

Watch the full interview with prospective Fed nominee Stephen...

Moore discusses controversial writings and predictions from his past.

Alphabet analysts ask, 'Hey Google, What Happened To Revenue...

Wall Street analysts cite slowing revenue growth and a lack of transparency in Alphabet's earnings report.

Amazon plans to create 400 tech jobs in Denver with new office...

Amazon announced it will expand its Denver Tech Hub and double its tech workforce in the area.

General Electric shares pop as first-quarter earnings beat...

GE's first-quarter revenue remained steady even as the company continued to burn cash.

Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...

Pullback could strike tech, and it won't spare Apple, investor...

Paul Meeks, who ran the world's biggest tech fund for Merrill Lynch during the dot-com boom and subsequent collapse, believes tech valuations are stretched.

Amazon just did something it hasn't done in a decade

Amazon is just over 5% away from its all-time high and has posted seven straight weeks of gains. Ari Wald says the stock is poised to break out to the upside, but John...

The "motherhood penalty" is alive and well

For women, incomes drop 30% after giving birth for the first time and never catch up, according to a study. Conversely, dads make 20% more than men with no children.

Stacey Abrams doesn't rule out White House bid as she declines to...

"My responsibility is not simply to run because the job is available. I need to run because I want to do the job," Abrams tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Real Estate

Home prices grow at a slower rate in February: S&P Case-Shiller

Key Points
  • National home prices rose 4% in February compared with February 2018, according to the latest reading on the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. That is down from a 4.2% annual gain in January.
  • The 10-City Composite rose 2.6% annually, down from 3.1% in the previous month.
  • The 20-City Composite posted a 3% year-over-year gain, down from 3.5% in January.
Prospective home owners tour a home in Jurupa Valley, California.
Nichola Groom | Reuters

National home prices rose 4% in February from a year earlier, according to the latest reading on the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. That is down from a 4.2% annual gain in January.

The 10-City Composite rose 2.6% annually, down from 3.1% in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a 3% year-over-year gain, down from 3.5% in January.

Markets still gaining big: Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tampa, Florida, saw the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities. Las Vegas prices were up 9.7%, followed by Phoenix with a 6.7% increase, and Tampa with a 5.4% increase.

Prices have been gaining since 2012, but in the past year those gains have been shrinking due to higher mortgage rates and a general overheating of values in most metropolitan markets, which hurt sales.

"Home sales drifted down over the last year except for a one-month pop in February 2019," said David Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Sales of new homes, housing starts, and residential investment had similar weak trajectories over the last year."

While it is unlikely that home values will go negative on a national level, the San Francisco Bay Area did see home prices fall annually in March for the first time since 2012, according to CoreLogic. Home prices there had overheated far beyond historical affordability levels, causing home sales to drop dramatically in the past eight months.

"Last year, the largest gain was 12.7% in Seattle. Regional patterns are shifting. The three California cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego have the three slowest price increases over the last year," added Blitzer. "Chicago, New York and Cleveland saw only slightly larger prices increases than California. Prices generally rose faster in inland cities than on either the coasts or the Great Lakes."

