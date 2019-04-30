With reports at the halfway point, safe to say a feared earnings recession has been dodged

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States.

We're at the half-way mark for first quarter earnings. With 261 companies reporting in the S&P 500, earnings are up 0.7% on a blended rate, according to Refinitiv.

"We have avoided an earnings recession — it is unlikely we will see two quarters with earnings down," David Aurelio, who tracks earnings for Refinitiv, told me.

Analysts began cutting estimates in late December on fears of a global slowdown led by China. They continued cutting in January and into the end of March. By the early part of April, earnings were expected to be down 2.5% for the first quarter, a big reversal from early December, when the same first quarter earnings were expected to be up nearly 7%.

But then a funny thing happened: Early reporters like Adobe and Nike reported much better than expected earnings.

What changed? Nick Raich from The Earnings Scout said the global growth narrative changed, due mostly to central banks. "First, the Fed backed off," Raich told me. "Then everyone realized that China was stabilizing, Europe was not as bad as feared, the U.S. economy was still strong, and the analysts had cut their numbers too much."

"The big story for earnings this year is, it's a lot better than feared," he added.