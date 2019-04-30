Federal health officials urge some adults to get revaccinated against measles amid worst outbreak in 25 years

Investors are looking at Apple's performance in China as well as any additional information on growth of its services business.Technologyread more
In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."The Fedread more
Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.Economyread more
Alphabet reported decelerating advertising revenue for Google, sending its stock plunging following its first quarter 2019 earnings report.Technologyread more
Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...Politicsread more
63% of survey respondents forecast a 2020 rate hike and some respondents believe a rate hike could and should happen this year.CNBC Fed Surveyread more
"Instead of proposing a $2 trillion catch-all 'infrastructure' bill and asking hard-working Americans to fund it by paying more at the pump, Washington lawmakers should cut...Politicsread more
A corporate jet tracker spotted an Occidental Petroleum jet in Omaha, hometown of Warren Buffett, over the weekend. It sparked rumors that Berkshire Hathaway might be stepping...Energyread more
"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.The Fedread more
It's Amazon's first foray into the freight brokerage space, which includes major competitors like Uber Freight, C.H. Robinson and XPO Logistics.Technologyread more
The FDA just cleared Philip Morris International's iQOS, a device that heats tobacco instead of burning it.Health and Scienceread more
Federal health officials are urging some adults to get revaccinated against the measles amid the worst outbreak in 25 years, even though most should be protected.
The measles outbreak is at its highest level in the U.S. since 1994, with 704 confirmed cases so far this year, mostly among unvaccinated children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease is one of the most contagious in the world. Most people are vaccinated with the measles, mumps and rubella shot that's 97% effective when given both doses.
"Most adults are protected against measles, that's what the science says," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said on a call with reporters Monday.
People born before 1957 are assumed to have had the disease and therefore be immune to it. The first measles, mumps and rubella shot in 1963 was considered ineffective and replaced with a new formulation in 1968.
Less than 1 million people were given the old vaccination over those five years, according to the CDC.
People vaccinated between 1963 and 1989 likely received only one dose of the modern vaccine. Updated guidelines call for two doses, though the CDC says one dose is still about 93% effective. Anyone born after 1989 likely received two doses.
For more on investing in health-care innovation, click here to join CNBC at our Healthy Returns Summit in New York City on May 21.
The CDC says adults who are going to be in a setting with a risk of measles exposure should find out whether they were vaccinated. Examples include people who are traveling internationally, working in health care, studying at universities or living in communities where outbreaks are occurring.
"We're really urging those adults to talk to their health-care provider to make sure that they're protected against measles," Messonier said. "But other adults should be reassured that the data really, really strongly supports that they are already protected against measles."
People who know they received the old vaccine should talk to their doctor about getting revaccinated with the current version, the agency says. If they aren't sure, they can ask their doctor to perform a blood test to see if they're immune or they can receive a dose of the modern vaccine, the CDC says.