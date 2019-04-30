Your first trade for Tuesday, April 30

Berkshire Hathaway commits to $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum to finance the driller's proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.Energyread more
"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC. The Fed
Moore discusses controversial writings and predictions from his past. The Fed
Wall Street analysts cite slowing revenue growth and a lack of transparency in Alphabet's earnings report. Investing
Amazon announced it will expand its Denver Tech Hub and double its tech workforce in the area. Technology
Home prices have been gaining since 2012, but in the past year those gains have been shrinking due to higher mortgage rates and a general overheating of home values in most... Real Estate
GE's first-quarter revenue remained steady even as the company continued to burn cash. Industrials
U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to... Politics
Paul Meeks, who ran the world's biggest tech fund for Merrill Lynch during the dot-com boom and subsequent collapse, believes tech valuations are stretched. Trading Nation
Amazon is just over 5% away from its all-time high and has posted seven straight weeks of gains. Ari Wald says the stock is poised to break out to the upside, but John... Trading Nation
For women, incomes drop 30% after giving birth for the first time and never catch up, according to a study. Conversely, dads make 20% more than men with no children. Personal Finance
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Alphabet.
Brian Kelly was a seller of Cisco.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of 3M.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Target.
Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, PFE, T. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BIOS, BMY, CPB, CUBA, DIA, EOG, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MSFT, NEM, QCOM, QQQ, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQQQ, T, WAB, WDR. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.