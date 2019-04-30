Your first trade for Tuesday, April 30

Skip Navigation
Berkshire Hathaway to invest $10 billion in Occidental for...

Berkshire Hathaway commits to $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum to finance the driller's proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.

Stephen Moore says the decline in 'male earnings' is a big issue...

"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.

Watch the full interview with prospective Fed nominee Stephen...

Moore discusses controversial writings and predictions from his past.

Alphabet analysts ask, 'Hey Google, What Happened To Revenue...

Wall Street analysts cite slowing revenue growth and a lack of transparency in Alphabet's earnings report.

Amazon plans to create 400 tech jobs in Denver with new office...

Amazon announced it will expand its Denver Tech Hub and double its tech workforce in the area.

Home prices grow at a slower rate in February: S&P Case-Shiller

Home prices have been gaining since 2012, but in the past year those gains have been shrinking due to higher mortgage rates and a general overheating of home values in most...

General Electric shares pop as first-quarter earnings beat...

GE's first-quarter revenue remained steady even as the company continued to burn cash.

Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...

Pullback could strike tech, and it won't spare Apple, investor...

Paul Meeks, who ran the world's biggest tech fund for Merrill Lynch during the dot-com boom and subsequent collapse, believes tech valuations are stretched.

Amazon just did something it hasn't done in a decade

Amazon is just over 5% away from its all-time high and has posted seven straight weeks of gains. Ari Wald says the stock is poised to break out to the upside, but John...

The "motherhood penalty" is alive and well

For women, incomes drop 30% after giving birth for the first time and never catch up, according to a study. Conversely, dads make 20% more than men with no children.

Stacey Abrams doesn't rule out White House bid as she declines to...

"My responsibility is not simply to run because the job is available. I need to run because I want to do the job," Abrams tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Your first trade for Tuesday, April 30

Final Trades: GOOGL, MMM, and more

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Alphabet.

Brian Kelly was a seller of Cisco.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of 3M.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Target

Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, PFE, T. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BIOS, BMY, CPB, CUBA, DIA, EOG, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MSFT, NEM, QCOM, QQQ, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQQQ, T, WAB, WDR. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

