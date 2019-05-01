Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Take-Two, Corning, NXP, Disney, McDonald's & more

Credit Suisse said some concerns about the company are "overdone."

"COP has underperformed peers by ~30% YTD driven by: 1) the unwind of winners from last year that occurred in January/February, & 2) concern it makes a large, corporate acquisition. But given management's comments today on the "very high" bar a corporate deal must clear for it to pursue (focused on full-cycle returns) & it already has ~16 BBoe of resource with a cost of supply <$30/Bbl (no need to replenish inventory), we think the aforementioned concerns are overdone. Meanwhile, COP has de-rated >2.0 turns on 2020 EV/DACF this year (largest among large-cap E&Ps) & now trades at a ~0.5x discount to the group (as well as a 10% FCF yield, twice that of peers) despite continuing to execute on its financially disciplined, returns-focused strategy. Thus, we are upgrading COP to Outperform (from Neutral) and maintaining our $75 TP."