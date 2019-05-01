Olympic champion Caster Semenya loses landmark case on testosterone levels

South Africa's Caster Semenya competes in the athletics women's 1500m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 10, 2018.

The Olympic 800-meters champion Caster Semenya has had an appeal dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to halt the introduction of regulations which will limit testosterone in female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs).

Wednesday's CAS ruling upholds the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) recommendations, meaning that regulations are to be introduced aimed at ensuring fair competition between athletes who compete in distance events ranging from 400-meters to a mile.

The case has been described previously as one of the most important ever to appear before the court.

In future, female athletes will be required to have reduced their blood testosterone level to below the stipulated concentration for a period of six months before they can compete.

A statement released by CAS said: "The Panel found that the (athletes of different sexual development) DSD Regulations are discriminatory, but the majority of the Panel found that, on the basis of the evidence submitted by the parties, such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF's aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the Restricted Events." DSD refers to people who do not develop along typical gender lines.

The IAAF believe the regulations are necessary to "preserve fair competition in the female category," and have received a large amount of support from current and former athletes.

However, in a 165-page award, the CAS Panel expressed some serious concerns as to the future practical application of these DSD regulations.