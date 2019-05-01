Cramer's lighting round: The quarter won't be good, but buy this stock

Kohl's Corp.: "Kohl's is run by the fabulous [CEO] Michelle Goss, who is doing a great job. Heavily shorted stock, that makes no sense. I know the quarter's not gonna be that great, but I say [buy]."

Exxon Mobil: "You're not going to get hurt with a 4% yield buying Exxon at these prices, but it's no longer my favorite. By the way, I think [CEO] Mike Wirth's doing a dynamite job at Chevron, although my friend [CNBC's] David Faber made me feel like: 'wow, maybe they're going to come and bid for Anadarko after [Occidental], but I do prefer Chevron to Exxon. "

Delta Air Lines Inc.: "It's a very cheap stock at 8-times earnings. I'm not gonna tell you to ring the register. I'm gonna tell you that it's cheap."

Allergan plc: "I'm actually gonna tell you that you need to be concerned ... My problem is we need to see some earnings momentum. We need to see that drug against migraines approved, and I don't know if it's going to get approved soon enough to be able to help what I think is a business that I'm concerned about."

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "I looked at Arrowhead recently and I didn't see that much. You know, everyone's so excited about it. I don't get that. I have been saying that it's absolutely O.K. to own stocks that have to do with slicing and dicing and genes, but I'm not gonna endorse it for anything other than speculation."

Wayfair Inc.: "You know, it's unbelievable. I remember when Bed Bath & Beyond could have bought Wayfair. Wayfair is a real competitor, and I have to tell you: the shorts who have been going against Wayfair forever have been dead wrong. I think Wayfair represents a great bargain — the products. The stock's not a bargain, it's very expensive. But I'm not gonna go against it."

Varonis Systems Inc.: "I'm recommending pretty much every cybersecurity stock, 'cause it's a great secular theme. But my favorite is Palo Alto Networks. PANW."