Cramer's lighting round: The quarter won't be good, but buy this stock

Wall Street firms have a playbook for a potential rapid move higher in stock markets.Marketsread more
It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was 'transitory.'Market Insiderread more
The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.The Fedread more
Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.Politicsread more
Stocks in Australia were set to decline at the open on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and hints that the central bank is not...Asia Marketsread more
U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a committee aide tells NBC News.Politicsread more
That's at the top end of the company's original expected range between $23 and $25 per share.Food & Beverageread more
The stock market is in "fine shape — somewhat overheated, most definitely — but I still think it makes sense to stay the course," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on May 1.Market Insiderread more
"At the midpoint of its current price range, Beyond Meat's going to be very expensive — it's already trading at 17-times last year's sales," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The detail confirms that Apple paid a high price to end a legal battle between the two tech giants.Technologyread more
Kohl's Corp.: "Kohl's is run by the fabulous [CEO] Michelle Goss, who is doing a great job. Heavily shorted stock, that makes no sense. I know the quarter's not gonna be that great, but I say [buy]."
Exxon Mobil: "You're not going to get hurt with a 4% yield buying Exxon at these prices, but it's no longer my favorite. By the way, I think [CEO] Mike Wirth's doing a dynamite job at Chevron, although my friend [CNBC's] David Faber made me feel like: 'wow, maybe they're going to come and bid for Anadarko after [Occidental], but I do prefer Chevron to Exxon. "
Delta Air Lines Inc.: "It's a very cheap stock at 8-times earnings. I'm not gonna tell you to ring the register. I'm gonna tell you that it's cheap."
Allergan plc: "I'm actually gonna tell you that you need to be concerned ... My problem is we need to see some earnings momentum. We need to see that drug against migraines approved, and I don't know if it's going to get approved soon enough to be able to help what I think is a business that I'm concerned about."
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "I looked at Arrowhead recently and I didn't see that much. You know, everyone's so excited about it. I don't get that. I have been saying that it's absolutely O.K. to own stocks that have to do with slicing and dicing and genes, but I'm not gonna endorse it for anything other than speculation."
Wayfair Inc.: "You know, it's unbelievable. I remember when Bed Bath & Beyond could have bought Wayfair. Wayfair is a real competitor, and I have to tell you: the shorts who have been going against Wayfair forever have been dead wrong. I think Wayfair represents a great bargain — the products. The stock's not a bargain, it's very expensive. But I'm not gonna go against it."
Varonis Systems Inc.: "I'm recommending pretty much every cybersecurity stock, 'cause it's a great secular theme. But my favorite is Palo Alto Networks. PANW."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Palo Alto Networks, Kohl's, and Anadarko.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com