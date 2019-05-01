Google will soon let you set a time limit for how long it stores your location and browsing info

Google on Wednesday announced that it will soon let users automatically delete old location information and web history it has saved on everyone who uses Google services.

Currently, you need to remember to visit Google and delete this information, or turn it off completely. But if you turn off location or web history, that can hurt your experience, as Google might not know enough about you to recommend things you might like.

This sounds like a happy medium, since you can tell Google to delete all information older than a certain age -- either 3 or 18 months -- on a rolling basis.

Here's a peek at what it looks like: