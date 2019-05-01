Happily indebted after: Millennials go broke over the bachelor party

Brides and grooms aren't the only ones racking up wedding debt. Their guests are turning out their pockets for bachelorette parties and more.

Couples who got hitched in 2018 coughed up an average of $33,931 to make their special day a memorable one, according to TheKnot.com.

Though newlyweds feel the pinch of planning their nuptials, friends and families are also being squeezed amid the march to the big day.

Guests are spending an average of $537 to attend a bachelor or bachelorette party, TheKnot.com found.

"There's the engagement party, the bachelorette party, then the wedding," said Dana Marineau, vice president of brand, creative and communications at Credit Karma.

Indeed, nearly 1 in 4 people polled by Credit Karma said they went into debt to attend a bachelor or bachelorette party. The site, which offers credit scores, did an online poll of 1,039 adults in April.

One in 3 millennials in the survey said they went into debt attending these pre-wedding festivities.