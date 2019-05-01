Happily indebted after: Millennials go broke over the bachelor party

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Technologyread more

If Cook is right about China righting its economy, these stocks...

Apple could just be one of the many companies getting a boost from the turnaround in Chinese economy.

Marketsread more

Professor Jeremy Siegel blames Fed groupthink for 20% market drop...

"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...

The Fedread more

Luxury home sales see biggest slump in nearly a decade

The nation's priciest properties are in far less demand this year, and that is taking a toll on their value. Sales of homes listed at $2 million and above fell 16% in the...

Real Estateread more

Hulu gained twice as many US subscribers as Netflix at the start...

Hulu added 3.8 million US subscribers versus Netflix's 1.74 million.

Technologyread more

Cramer: Once Apple hooks customers into its ecosystem they spend,...

"Obviously what's happened in the last 18 months ... is it's become much more of a subscription stock," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Technologyread more

Google collects information about what you do online -- here's...

Google collects information about everything you do when you're using its services, such as Chrome, YouTube, Google Maps and more.

Tech Guideread more

Apple's Tim Cook says Chinese stimulus is working — and he's not...

CEOs, policymakers and investors are expressing more optimism on the outlook for the Chinese economy.

China Economyread more

Why that strong ADP jobs number could be painting an inaccurate...

Technical issues may have made ADP's report on the April job market look much stronger than it actually was.

Market Insiderread more

BlackRock's Rieder says Fed shouldn't be too concerned with low...

BlackRock's Rick Rieder says the Fed is unnecessarily concerned about low inflation and is more likely to raise interest rates before it cuts them.

Market Insiderread more

Apple surges 6% day after earnings beat—what 4 experts predict...

The iPhone maker's fiscal second-quarter earnings report topped Wall Street expectations and suggests broad-based improvement at the company, some experts say.

Trading Nationread more

Cannabis fans may get their wish as Oreo-maker Mondelez eyes...

Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put said that the Nabisco owner is getting ready to add CBD to its food products but waiting for more regulatory guidance from the FDA.

Food & Beverageread more
Personal Finance

Happily indebted after: Millennials go broke over the bachelor party

Darla Mercado@darla_mercado
Key Points
  • More than 1 in 3 millennials have gone into debt to attend a bachelor or bachelorette party, according to a new survey from Credit Karma.
  • Over 40% of participants cited bridal showers, engagement parties, bachelorette parties and more as a major debt-driver for attendees.
  • Guests spend an average of $537 to attend the bachelor or bachelorette party, TheKnot.com found.
M_a_y_a | E+ | Getty Images

Brides and grooms aren't the only ones racking up wedding debt. Their guests are turning out their pockets for bachelorette parties and more.

Couples who got hitched in 2018 coughed up an average of $33,931 to make their special day a memorable one, according to TheKnot.com.

Though newlyweds feel the pinch of planning their nuptials, friends and families are also being squeezed amid the march to the big day.

Guests are spending an average of $537 to attend a bachelor or bachelorette party, TheKnot.com found.

"There's the engagement party, the bachelorette party, then the wedding," said Dana Marineau, vice president of brand, creative and communications at Credit Karma.

Indeed, nearly 1 in 4 people polled by Credit Karma said they went into debt to attend a bachelor or bachelorette party. The site, which offers credit scores, did an online poll of 1,039 adults in April.

One in 3 millennials in the survey said they went into debt attending these pre-wedding festivities.

The Instagram effect
VIDEO0:5000:50
This is how much it costs to be a wedding guest

Among wedding attendees who went into debt, 36% were more than $500 in the red due to the bachelor or bachelorette party, Credit Karma found.

More than 4 out of 10 participants cited "related events" — including the bridal shower, engagement party and bachelorette party — as a major debt-driver for guests, according to the study.

Pre-wedding festivities that require travel also hit friends and family members in their pocket books.

More from Personal Finance:
Transferring to your dream college? Ask these 3 questions
The motherhood penalty is alive and well
Teens don't think they'll be financially independent by 30

A destination bachelor/bachelorette party in New York City over a three-day weekend can cost guests $1,958, after accounting for airfare, hotel costs and more, according to UpgradedPoints.com, a credit card points website.

"One thing we feel in the study is the social pressure of showing off on Instagram, making sure you don't miss out and getting into debt just to look good," said Marineau of Credit Karma.

"Realistically, it's hard to say 'no,'" she said.

Broaching the topic
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

Head off credit card debt — and the awkwardness of being a no-show — by having a frank look at your finances.

This might mean you'll have to decide on attending the wedding, but skipping the bachelor party. Or, in a year with multiple weddings, you'll have to prioritize one over the other.

"Whether it's the bridal shower or the bachelorette party, pick one thing that's the most important," Marineau said.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Wealth

Weekly advice on managing your money
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

If you're traveling to the festivities, be sure to book as early as you can. The best time to book a summer flight is 99 days in advance, according to data from CheapAir.com.

Timing is everything, as the difference between the best and worst-priced days for summer travel is $260, CheapAir.com found.

Finally, if you're the best man or maid of honor planning the pre-wedding bash, talk with the bride or groom-to-be. "Have that honest conversation with your friend," said Marineau.

"Should we stay local for this thing?" she asked. "Should we make sure it's not cost-prohibitive?

"Make it fun and accessible for everyone."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

More In Personal Finance

Lorie Konishan hour ago
Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds3 hours ago
Annie Nova5 hours ago
Read More