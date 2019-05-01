Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed holds rates steady, citing lack of inflation pressure

The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.

The Fedread more

Powell says Fed doesn't see strong case for rate cut or hike

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank is likely to keep interest rates steady, despite pressure from President Trump to cut them.

The Fedread more

A US-China trade deal is 'possible' by next Friday, sources say

Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.

Politicsread more

Dow and S&P 500 erase gains after Powell dashes rate-cut hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 turned negative on Wednesday after the top-ranking Federal Reserve official hinted that lower rates may not be in the cards.

US Marketsread more

Mark Zuckerberg explains how Facebook will make big bucks from...

Facebook on Tuesday announced a bevy of new shopping features for its various apps, setting a business foundation for the company's pivot to privacy.

Technologyread more

Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

Technologyread more

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on March 20.

The Fedread more

If Cook is right about China righting its economy, these stocks...

Apple could just be one of the many companies getting a boost from the turnaround in Chinese economy.

Marketsread more

New York Governor Cuomo calls for investigation into whether...

Governor Andrew Cuomo called for an investigation into whether Intuit, H&R Block and other tax preparation companies allegedly hid tax filing options from low-income...

Financeread more

Professor Jeremy Siegel blames Fed groupthink for 20% market drop...

"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...

The Fedread more

Luxury home sales see biggest slump in nearly a decade

The nation's priciest properties are in far less demand this year, and that is taking a toll on their value. Sales of homes listed at $2 million and above fell 16% in the...

Real Estateread more

Hulu gained twice as many US subscribers as Netflix at the start...

Hulu added 3.8 million US subscribers versus Netflix's 1.74 million.

Technologyread more
Federal Reserve

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

Kate Rooney@Kr00ney

This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policy-making meeting on March 20.

Text removed from the March statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.

Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.

Black text appears in both statements.

More In Federal Reserve

Jeff Coxan hour ago
Jeff Cox38 min ago
Patti Domm2 hours ago
Read More