Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.The Fedread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank is likely to keep interest rates steady, despite pressure from President Trump to cut them.The Fedread more
Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.Politicsread more
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 turned negative on Wednesday after the top-ranking Federal Reserve official hinted that lower rates may not be in the cards.US Marketsread more
Facebook on Tuesday announced a bevy of new shopping features for its various apps, setting a business foundation for the company's pivot to privacy.Technologyread more
The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.Technologyread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on March 20.The Fedread more
Apple could just be one of the many companies getting a boost from the turnaround in Chinese economy.Marketsread more
Governor Andrew Cuomo called for an investigation into whether Intuit, H&R Block and other tax preparation companies allegedly hid tax filing options from low-income...Financeread more
"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...The Fedread more
The nation's priciest properties are in far less demand this year, and that is taking a toll on their value. Sales of homes listed at $2 million and above fell 16% in the...Real Estateread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policy-making meeting on March 20.
Text removed from the March statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.
Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.
Black text appears in both statements.