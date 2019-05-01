New York Governor Cuomo calls for investigation into whether Intuit, H&R Block hid tax filing options

Skip Navigation
Apple is finally moving beyond the iPhone as the smartphone...

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.

If Cook is right about China righting its economy, these stocks...

Apple could just be one of the many companies getting a boost from the turnaround in Chinese economy.

China and US reportedly very close to resolving a key trade deal...

The U.S. and China have partly agreed on how to deal with the tariffs already in place, Politico reported Wednesday.

New York Governor Cuomo calls for investigation into whether...

Governor Andrew Cuomo called for an investigation into whether Intuit, H&R Block and other tax preparation companies allegedly hid tax filing options from low-income...

Professor Jeremy Siegel blames Fed groupthink for 20% market drop...

"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...

Luxury home sales see biggest slump in nearly a decade

The nation's priciest properties are in far less demand this year, and that is taking a toll on their value. Sales of homes listed at $2 million and above fell 16% in the...

Hulu gained twice as many US subscribers as Netflix at the start...

Hulu added 3.8 million US subscribers versus Netflix's 1.74 million.

Cramer: Once Apple hooks customers into its ecosystem they spend,...

"Obviously what's happened in the last 18 months ... is it's become much more of a subscription stock," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Google collects information about what you do online -- here's...

Google collects information about everything you do when you're using its services, such as Chrome, YouTube, Google Maps and more.

UK's Theresa May fires Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson after...

"The Prime Minister's decision has been informed by his conduct surrounding an investigation into the circumstances of the unauthorised disclosure of information from a...

Apple's Tim Cook says Chinese stimulus is working — and he's not...

CEOs, policymakers and investors are expressing more optimism on the outlook for the Chinese economy.

Why that strong ADP jobs number could be painting an inaccurate...

Technical issues may have made ADP's report on the April job market look much stronger than it actually was.

Matt Lavietes@mattlavietes
Key Points
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on two state departments to investigate Intuit, H&R Block and other companies that prepare tax returns Wednesday, citing recent media reports that the companies allegedly hid free tax filing options from Google searches.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on two state departments to investigate Intuit, H&R Block and other companies that prepare tax returns Wednesday, citing recent media reports that the companies allegedly hid free tax filing options from Google searches.

"The allegations against these major tax return preparers are disturbing, and New York will not stand idle as the public's interest is undermined in order to pad the profits of wealthy corporations," Governor Cuomo said. "I am calling on the Department of Financial Services and the Department of Taxation and Finance to investigate these claims to help ensure New Yorkers are protected."

H&R Block shares were down 1.8 percent at $26.72 on the news.

