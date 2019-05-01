New York Governor Cuomo calls for investigation into whether Intuit, H&R Block hid tax filing options

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.Technologyread more
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on two state departments to investigate Intuit, H&R Block and other companies that prepare tax returns Wednesday, citing recent media reports that the companies allegedly hid free tax filing options from Google searches.
"The allegations against these major tax return preparers are disturbing, and New York will not stand idle as the public's interest is undermined in order to pad the profits of wealthy corporations," Governor Cuomo said. "I am calling on the Department of Financial Services and the Department of Taxation and Finance to investigate these claims to help ensure New Yorkers are protected."
H&R Block shares were down 1.8 percent at $26.72 on the news.