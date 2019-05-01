Square shares tank after payments company lowers guidance for the second quarter

It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was 'transitory.'Market Insiderread more
Square shares dropped after the company reported weaker-than-expected gross payments volume and lowered its guidance for the upcoming quarter.
The payments processor beat analysts' estimates on earnings and revenue. Here's how the company performed in the first quarter vs. what Wall Street was expecting:
Gross payments volume came in at $22.6 billion, versus $22.8 billion analysts were expecting. Second-quarter earnings guidance also came in light, with the company forecasting between 14 and 16 cents per share, with revenue between $545 million and $555 million — both lower than anticipated.
On a full-year basis, the company raised guidance. In the first quarter of this year, net revenue grew 43 percent year over year while adjusted revenue grew 59 percent in the same time period, the company said.
Shares of the Square fell as much as 8 percent in after-hours trading. The stock is up more than 25 percent year to date. In the past year, the stock has surged more than 50 percent.
San Francisco-based Square, run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, is well-known in the payments sector for its credit card processor, payment hardware and popular Cash App. Gross payment volume, or GPV, on the Cash App grew roughly 150 percent year over year.
Square's subscription and services-based revenue came in at $219 million for the first quarter — a 126 percent increase year over year. The company said growth was driven by Cash App, Caviar, Square Capital, and Instant Deposit for sellers.
The payments company announced it hired Amrita Ahuja as its new chief financial officer in January after former CFO Sarah Friar stepped down last year. Ahuja held the same position at Blizzard Entertainment, a division of Blizzard.