Square shares tank after payments company lowers guidance for the second quarter

Here's the one word from Jerome Powell that has people raising...

It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was 'transitory.'

Major banks are telling clients to be ready for a sudden rip...

Wall Street firms have a playbook for a potential rapid move higher in stock markets.

Fed holds rates steady, citing lack of inflation pressure

The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.

A US-China trade deal is 'possible' by next Friday, sources say

Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.

Dow drops more than 150 points after Fed's Powell dashes rate-cut...

Stocks fell on Wednesday after the top-ranking Federal Reserve official hinted that lower rates may not be in the cards.

Microsoft's security chief explains why the company is...

Microsoft's Bret Arsenault, who serves as its top cybersecurity executive, discussed the top issues facing his company and its clients, and offers advice for smaller firms on...

Square shares tank after payments company lowers guidance for the...

Square shares dropped after the company reported weaker-than-expected gross payments volume and lowered its guidance for the second quarter.

Attorney General Barr knocks Mueller for not saying if Trump...

Barr's testimony Wednesday intensified Democrats' calls for Mueller himself to testify and led some of them to accuse Barr of giving misleading answers.

Merck steps up measles vaccine production amid increased US...

Merck & Co said on Wednesday it has increased production of the measles vaccine to meet an uptick in demand in the United States in the midst of the country's biggest outbreak...

Eventbrite plunges 26%, below $18 per share and its lowest level...

Google will soon let you set a time limit for how long it stores...

Google is rolling out a new feature that will automatically delete web and location history for you.

Mark Zuckerberg explains how Facebook will make big bucks from...

Facebook on Tuesday announced a bevy of new shopping features for its various apps, setting a business foundation for the company's pivot to privacy.

Kate Rooney@Kr00ney
Key Points
  • Square shares dropped after the company reported weaker-than-expected gross payments volume and lowered its guidance for the second quarter. 
  • The payments processor beat analysts' estimates on earnings and revenue
  • San Francisco-based Square is well-known in the payments sector for its credit card processor, payment hardware and popular peer-to-peer Cash app. It has also moved into small business lending through Square Capital. 
Square shares dropped after the company reported weaker-than-expected gross payments volume and lowered its guidance for the upcoming quarter. 

The payments processor beat analysts' estimates on earnings and revenue. Here's how the company performed in the first quarter vs. what Wall Street was expecting: 

  • Adjusted earnings: 11 cents per share vs. 8 cents per share, forecast by Refinitiv
  • Adjusted revenue: $489 million vs. $478 million, forecast by Refinitiv

Gross payments volume came in at $22.6 billion, versus $22.8 billion analysts were expecting. Second-quarter earnings guidance also came in light, with the company forecasting between 14 and 16 cents per share, with revenue between $545 million and $555 million — both lower than anticipated. 

On a full-year basis, the company raised guidance. In the first quarter of this year, net revenue grew 43 percent year over year while adjusted revenue grew 59 percent in the same time period, the company said. 

Shares of the Square fell as much as 8 percent in after-hours trading. The stock is up more than 25 percent year to date. In the past year, the stock has surged more than 50 percent. 

San Francisco-based Square, run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, is well-known in the payments sector for its credit card processor, payment hardware and popular Cash App. Gross payment volume, or GPV, on the Cash App grew roughly 150 percent year over year.

Square's subscription and services-based revenue came in at $219 million for the first quarter — a 126 percent increase year over year. The company said growth was driven by Cash App, Caviar, Square Capital, and Instant Deposit for sellers.

The payments company announced it hired Amrita Ahuja as its new chief financial officer in January after former CFO Sarah Friar stepped down last year. Ahuja held the same position at Blizzard Entertainment, a division of Blizzard.

