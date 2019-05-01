British Prime Minister Theresa May fires Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson after Huawei leak

The iPhone is becoming less important to Apple's total sales as the smartphone industry stalls and shrinks globally.Technologyread more
Apple could just be one of the many companies getting a boost from the turnaround in Chinese economy.Marketsread more
"We look over 15 years, a lot of mistakes were made. You think there would be some more lively discussion," and more dissenters on the Fed, says the longtime stock market...The Fedread more
The nation's priciest properties are in far less demand this year, and that is taking a toll on their value. Sales of homes listed at $2 million and above fell 16% in the...Real Estateread more
Hulu added 3.8 million US subscribers versus Netflix's 1.74 million.Technologyread more
"Obviously what's happened in the last 18 months ... is it's become much more of a subscription stock," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.Technologyread more
Google collects information about everything you do when you're using its services, such as Chrome, YouTube, Google Maps and more.Tech Guideread more
CEOs, policymakers and investors are expressing more optimism on the outlook for the Chinese economy.China Economyread more
Technical issues may have made ADP's report on the April job market look much stronger than it actually was.Market Insiderread more
BlackRock's Rick Rieder says the Fed is unnecessarily concerned about low inflation and is more likely to raise interest rates before it cuts them.Market Insiderread more
The iPhone maker's fiscal second-quarter earnings report topped Wall Street expectations and suggests broad-based improvement at the company, some experts say.Trading Nationread more
WASHINGTON — British Prime Minister Theresa May has fired Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson following a leak from a National Security Council meeting regarding Chinese tech giant Huawei.
"The Prime Minister has this evening asked Gavin Williamson to leave the Government, having lost confidence in his ability to serve in the role of Defence Secretary and as a member of her Cabinet," Downing Street said in a statement Wednesday.
In a letter to Williamson, May wrote: "This is an extremely serious matter, and a deeply disappointing one ... That is why I commissioned the Cabinet Secretary to establish an investigation into the unprecedented leak from the NSC meeting last week."
May added that the investigation provided "compelling evidence suggesting your [Williamson] responsibility for the unauthorized disclosure. No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified."
The Daily Telegraph had reported that May approved letting Huawei help build the UK's 5G network, in spite of national security warnings from some of her senior advisors and American officials.
Williamson has denied that he was the source of the leak.
Following Williamson's dismissal, Downing Street announced that Penny Mordaunt, the UK's international development secretary, was named defense secretary. Mordaunt is the UK's first woman defense secretary.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.