Want to invest in esports? A top team owner says there's one key to the whole thing

As esports becomes a bigger buzzword among Wall Street analysts, a top team owner says potential investors should focus on one key factor: Who builds community best?

Sponsorships and brand deals are projected to bring in more than a third of total revenue for the industry this year, according to research firm Newzoo. But Steve Arhancet, owner and CEO of Team Liquid, an esports organization whose parent group includes the likes of former Sony executive Peter Guber and Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, says the main driver of revenue in esports will ultimately come from businesses that are centered around the fan.

"That is what will eventually drive revenues," he told CNBC. "You want to be able to invest in [companies and brands] that can generate substantial revenue in [the] future, so ask yourself: Who owns that fan relationship?"

"You can say that the gamer is playing the game and they have developed [a] relationship with the game, but I would argue that the teams have the biggest arsenal to create that relationship and drive revenue per capita," he argued.

Esports enthusiasts, which Newzoo uses to define a person who watches professional esports content more than once a month, are set to bring in around $5.45 in revenue per capita this year, according to the research firm. This represents an increase of about 9% from 2018. This increase in revenue per capita is also taking place during a year where the total esports audience is projected to grow to almost 454 million, which Newzoo notes is a year-on-year growth of 15% based on their numbers.

About 201 million of those audience members are projected to be the esports enthusiasts that Newzoo has identified.