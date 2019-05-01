Your mutual fund may have a political bias — and that could cost you

You've probably heard the saying "Birds of a feather flock together."

But you probably never thought that could apply to the mutual fund you're invested in due to political bias.

Yet that is exactly what research from Dr. Yaoyi Xi, assistant professor of finance at San Diego State University's Fowler College of Business, and Dr. M. Babajide Wintoki, associate professor of finance at the University of Kansas School of Business, found.

The researchers set out to evaluate whether mutual fund managers tend to put more money into companies that are led by executives that share their political ideologies or party affiliations.

And the answer to that question, in soon to be published research, is yes.

"There is a consistent pattern that fund managers are likely to invest more in firms with leadership that have ideology that's similar to theirs," Xi said.

The research looked at the managers of 1,298 actively managed mutual funds, as well as executives of 16,655 companies.

They then compared how those individuals donated to political campaigns from 1990 through 2016, based on data from the Center for Responsive Politics. That data was used to determine the fund managers' and executives' political leanings based on their net donations.