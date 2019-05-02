Activision Blizzard announces first 5 teams for Call of Duty esports league

Skip Navigation
Beyond Meat is being valued like a tech company but it makes food

Beyond Meat is being valued at more than 40 times revenue, while most big food companies have price-to-sales multiples of less than two.

Stephen Moore withdraws from Fed consideration, Trump says

Since President Trump said he wanted him on the Fed board, Moore had faced intense criticism and scrutiny for his economic views, messy divorce and past statements, including...

Millennials are pouring into these smaller cities and buying...

High home prices have millennials moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for home values in those markets.

Dow falls 120 points, stocks fall for a second day

Stocks fell on Thursday as interest rates continued to rise following comments on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Fed fends off efforts to be politicized by President Trump... for...

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made clear the Fed will not bend to the will of President Donald Trump, and so far it's winning.

Tesla rolls out employee loan benefit as workers cope with...

Tesla rolls out employee loan benefit as factory workers cope with unpredictable hours

Alex Jones was banned from Facebook but he's already...

Facebook says it banned Alex Jones and InfoWars, but Jones is already back broadcasting on the social network.

Weight Watchers shares jump 5% as first-quarter earnings aren't...

Weight Watchers swung to a loss of $10.7 million during the first quarter from a profit last year, but it wasn't as bad as analysts expected.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigns amid criminal probe over...

Embattled Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who has been away from the job amid a corruption scandal centered around a children's book, announced her resignation through her...

WH says Foxconn will invest further in Wisconsin, where plans are...

Foxconn's plans in Wisconsin have been in question following little progress and reports of fluctuating plans for a $10 billion plant.

Citigroup CEO Corbat defends bank's pay gap: `I started in 1983...

The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among big U.S. banks

An alarmingly simple cyberattack hit electrical systems serving...

Cyberattackers successfully interrupted electrical systems in Los Angeles County and Salt Lake County in March, according to the Department of Energy.

Tech

Activision Blizzard announces first 5 teams for Call of Duty esports league

Annie Pei@pei_annie
A gamer plays the video game 'Call of Duty: Black Ops' developed by Treyarch and published by Activision during the 'Paris Games Week' on October 25, 2018 in Paris, France.
Chesnot | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Activision Blizzard announced Thursday that it has sold its first five franchise teams in its Call of Duty esports league.

Those teams will be based in Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Paris and Toronto. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick also said the company will announce deals with more owners and markets later this year.

"The upcoming launch of our new Call of Duty esports league reaffirms our leadership role in the development of professional esports," he said in a statement.

The publisher has yet to announce a launch date for the league, which would be the second operated by Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard did not disclose the deal figures, but ESPN reported in March that the publisher was looking to sell slots for about $25 million per team.

The five deals announced Thursday were made with existing team owners who participated Activision Blizzards' first esports venture, Overwatch League.

That first venture was a professional league set up by Activision Blizzard featuring its billion-dollar franchise Overwatch game and was the first global league with a city-based system and came with a business structure mirroring that of traditional sports leagues.

Shares of Activision Blizzard slipped 4% in after-hours trade despite better-than-expected earnings and revenue from the video game publisher.

The company reported earnings of 31 cents on $1.26 billion in revenue. Wall Street had projected earnings of 25 cents on $1.24 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

