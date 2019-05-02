Alex Jones was banned from Facebook, but an hour later he's still livestreaming about it

High home prices have millennials moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for home values in those markets.Real Estateread more
Facebook on Thursday announced that it is removing accounts for Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones, InfoWars, Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer from both Facebook and Instagram. Facebook had originally pulled some content from Alex Jones, including four pages, in August.
Despite the so-called ban, Alex Jones' InfoWars is already back online with a page titled "Infowars is Back" and a livestream where Alex Jones is talking about how he has been banned.
It's yet another sign that while huge companies like Facebook and YouTube have to fight to keep content under control, it's tough for both to monitor and remove accounts and content that can pop right back up with new pages. It's like a big game of whack-a-mole.
Facebook told NBC News earlier on Thursday that it had decided to ban the aforementioned accounts for various reasons, including calling for or carrying out acts of violence, following hateful ideologies, using hate speech or slurs and posting content that goes against Facebook's policies.
Facebook said it is working to remove all pages, groups and accounts associated with the people listed above. A company spokesperson was not immediately available to comment why Jones is still running a live video on the site.
Other Instagram and Facebook accounts that were supposed to be affected by the ban were also still running about an hour after the announcement.