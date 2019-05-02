Despite headwinds, Asia's developing economies are still set to grow 'very steadily,' ADB says

In a report issued at its Global Supertrends Conference, Credit Suisse discussed "the most significant societal changes" that could result in tangible investment...Investing in supertrendsread more
Wall Street firms have a playbook for a potential rapid move higher in stock markets.Marketsread more
Volkswagen posted operating profit of 3.9 billion euros for the first three months of the year, in line with analyst expectations.Earningsread more
It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was 'transitory.'Market Insiderread more
Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, is planning to move its capital away from Jakarta, which is suffering from severe congestion and also rapidly sinking.Asia Politicsread more
The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.The Fedread more
The LSE recently invested in Nivaura, a start-up that claims to have issued the world's first automated cryptocurrency-denominated bond.Technologyread more
Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight monetary policy decision and hints that the central bank is not considering a cut...Asia Marketsread more
Despite rising headwinds and concerns about a slowdown in the global economy, Asian developing economies are still set to grow "in a very steady way," the president of the...Asia Economyread more
U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a committee aide tells NBC News.Politicsread more
Despite rising headwinds and concerns about a slowdown in the global economy, Asia's developing economies are still set to grow "in a very steady way," the president of the Asian Development Bank said Thursday.
Speaking to CNBC at the ADB's annual meeting in Fiji, Takehiko Nakao said discussions about a global economic slowdown "may be true especially for advanced economies — but, as far as Asia is concerned, it is still growing very steadily."
According to the bank's Asian Development Outlook 2019 report released in April, developing Asia — which comprises 45 nations ranging from China to Tuvalu — is projected to grow by 5.7 percent this year.
Nakao added that most of the momentum for the region's growth comes from higher consumption and investment levels.
ADB's report found that consumption's contribution to growth rose from 3.4 percentage points in 2017 to 3.7 in 2018. Investment spurred growth in some countries like Indonesia and China — but dragged on growth in Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea due to a decline in private investment as the external environment weakened.
However, the growth outlook for developing Asia is expected to moderate to 5.6 percent in 2020, according to the report.
That is because persistent headwinds that dragged on growth in 2018 — such as the U.S.-China trade war and a slowdown in the Chinese economy — will continue to shape the region's economic performance in 2019 and 2020, the report said.