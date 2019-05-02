French bank BNP Paribas posts profit beat in 'lackluster' market environment

In a report issued at its Global Supertrends Conference, Credit Suisse discussed "the most significant societal changes" that could result in tangible investment...Investing in supertrendsread more
Wall Street firms have a playbook for a potential rapid move higher in stock markets.Marketsread more
It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was 'transitory.'Market Insiderread more
Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, is planning to move its capital away from Jakarta, which is suffering from severe congestion and also rapidly sinking.Asia Politicsread more
The Federal Reserve did, however, make a slight cut to the interest rate paid on excess reserves that banks keep at the Fed.The Fedread more
The LSE recently invested in Nivaura, a start-up that claims to have issued the world's first automated cryptocurrency-denominated bond.Technologyread more
Washington and Beijing have pushed to resolve a trade dispute that led to a series of tariffs and raised fears about spiraling economic damage.Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed in Thursday afternoon trade, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight monetary policy decision and hints that the central bank is not...Asia Marketsread more
U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a committee aide tells NBC News.Politicsread more
That's at the top end of the company's original expected range between $23 and $25 per share.Food & Beverageread more
The stock market is in "fine shape — somewhat overheated, most definitely — but I still think it makes sense to stay the course," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
BNP Paribas reported a net income of 1.92 billion euros for the first quarter, a jump of 22% from the same period the year before.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 1.71 billion euros for the quarter, according to Reuters.
The French bank updated its 2020 targets at the end of 2018, after facing some challenges that led to a 3% year-on-year drop in net income. At the time, BNP told CNBC that it was not looking to merge with other banks despite some difficulties at its corporate and institutional banking arms.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back again later for more.