Cramer's lightning round: Cirrus is an Apple supplier, but I wouldn't buy here

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: "I'm not a trucker fan. I mean, I looked at XPO Logistics. I kind of liked the quarter. Next thing I know, boom. The stock got clobbered. Let's stay away. "

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: "You can own that. Just for the record: I prefer Barrick Gold. "

Holly Energy Partners LP: "You know what, something's wrong with this thing at 10% yield. The other day I saw one of these companies that's very similar that actually got blitzed. They cut the dividend. I am concerned. Let me do some work."

Cirrus Logic Inc.: "I think the world of Apple. Cirrus is a supplier. I cannot bless buying it at this level. I can't, as good a company I think it is. "

Petmed Express Inc: "What the heck is that stock doing at 10-times earnings with that yield? That makes no sense to me. That said, when it comes to animal health, I'm never gonna deviate from Idexx and Zoetis. Those are the two blue-chips of the industry. "

Chart Industries Inc.: "I cannot believe the gas to liquids, which is what that stands for, GTLS, is actually all the way back up. That is a company that I've gotta tell you: I have missed the move back. I cannot bless it all the way up here. It's run too much."

