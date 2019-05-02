Cramer's lightning round: Cirrus is an Apple supplier, but I wouldn't buy here

On an investor call hosted by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, Elon Musk talked up Tesla's self-driving story.Technologyread more
Beyond Meat is being valued at more than 40 times revenue, while most big food companies have price-to-sales multiples of less than two.
High home prices have millennials moving to smaller cities — and that could mean a boom for home values in those markets.
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on May 2.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made clear the Fed will not bend to the will of President Donald Trump, and so far he's winning.
Since President Trump said he wanted him on the Fed board, Moore had faced intense criticism and scrutiny for his economic views, messy divorce and past statements, including...
Weight Watchers swung to a loss of $10.7 million during the first quarter from a profit last year, but it wasn't as bad as analysts expected.
"I am pretty sanguine about this market longer-term, but the disciplined thing to do right now is to raise a little cash, prepare for a pullback" to do more buying, Jim Cramer
Two Democratic lawmakers in New York state proposed legislation that could take a financial bite out of private golf clubs, including Trump National Golf Club Westchester in...
Jim Cramer on Thursday called it a "lunatic theory" to think that Fed Chair Jerome Powell should have gone along with President Donald Trump's call to cut interest rates.
Facebook says it banned Alex Jones and InfoWars, but Jones quickly found a way around the ban.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: "I'm not a trucker fan. I mean, I looked at XPO Logistics. I kind of liked the quarter. Next thing I know, boom. The stock got clobbered. Let's stay away. "
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: "You can own that. Just for the record: I prefer Barrick Gold. "
Holly Energy Partners LP: "You know what, something's wrong with this thing at 10% yield. The other day I saw one of these companies that's very similar that actually got blitzed. They cut the dividend. I am concerned. Let me do some work."
Cirrus Logic Inc.: "I think the world of Apple. Cirrus is a supplier. I cannot bless buying it at this level. I can't, as good a company I think it is. "
Petmed Express Inc: "What the heck is that stock doing at 10-times earnings with that yield? That makes no sense to me. That said, when it comes to animal health, I'm never gonna deviate from Idexx and Zoetis. Those are the two blue-chips of the industry. "
Chart Industries Inc.: "I cannot believe the gas to liquids, which is what that stands for, GTLS, is actually all the way back up. That is a company that I've gotta tell you: I have missed the move back. I cannot bless it all the way up here. It's run too much."
Disclosure : Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple.
