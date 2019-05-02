An alarmingly simple cyberattack hit electrical systems serving LA and Salt Lake, but power never went down

Electrical grid operations in two huge U.S. population areas -- Los Angeles County, Calif. and Salt Lake County, Utah -- were interrupted by a distributed denial of service attack in March, according to the Department of Energy's Electric Emergency and Disturbance Report for March.

The attack did not disrupt electrical delivery or cause any outages, the Department of Energy confirmed, but caused "interruptions" in "electrical system operations." In this case, "operations" does not refer to electrical delivery to consumers, but could cover any computer systems used within the utilities, including those that run office functions or operational software.

Although the attack did not interrupt service, denial-of-service attacks are easily preventable, and most large organizations no longer consider them major threats. The fact that it succeeded calls into question whether the utilities are prepared for a far more sophisticated attack, as the U.S. government has warned about.