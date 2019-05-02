Estee Lauder can rally 15% this year as China sales show no signs of slowing, analyst says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

US plan to choke off Iran oil exports casts uncertainty over...

The Trump administration stopped issuing waivers to buy Iranian crude on Thursday, raising concerns about global oil supply.

Energyread more

Here's the one word from Jerome Powell that has people raising...

It only took one word from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation to send the markets reeling, and that word was "transitory."

Market Insiderread more

Citigroup CEO Corbat defends bank's pay gap: `I started in 1983...

The pay gap at Citigroup, led by Corbat since 2012, is the biggest among big U.S. banks

Financeread more

Nadler threatens to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt over...

"He has failed to check the president's worst instincts," Nadler said, as Barr skipped a hearing Thursday. "He has even failed to show up today."

Politicsread more

Tesla shares pop on plan to raise $2 billion from investors,...

Tesla says in a filing that CEO Elon Musk plans to buy about $10 million of its stock.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders slams Joe Biden for downplaying China's economic...

Sen. Bernie Sanders has tried to set himself apart from former Vice President Joe Biden on free trade issues in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Politicsread more

How to see which apps are draining your iPhone battery the...

Here's how to see which apps are making your iPhone's battery drain the fastest.

Technologyread more

Toyota to invest $100 million in self-driving and robotic...

Toyota Motor plans to invest millions in businesses that specialize in autonomous transportation in the automaker's most recent push to step into the self-driving market.

Autosread more

Microsoft CEO says he'd be 'disgusted' by celebrating a $1...

Microsoft recently briefly hit the milestone of a $1 trillion market cap, a 230% increase since Satya Nadella became CEO.

Technologyread more

High health costs cause financial strain for more than 130...

The study, found that 56% of respondents, equating to roughly 137 million adults in the U.S., reported at least one instance of financial struggle due to medical expenses.

Health and Scienceread more

Ray Dalio says the coming of Modern Monetary Theory is...

Hedge fund king Ray Dalio is throwing his considerable weight behind an economic philosophy that would use zero interest rates to finance big government spending for more...

Economyread more

'The Mueller Report' is now a best-selling book

"The Mueller Report" sold more than 40,000 copies last week, according to an industry tracker.

Politicsread more

Estee Lauder can rally 15% this year as China sales show no signs of slowing, analyst says

Yun Li@YunLi626
Young shoppers browse makeup products at an Estee Lauder MAC Cosmetics store.
Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder has more room to grow as fears of a slowdown in China are not going to materialize, according to Telsey Advisory Group.

More In Pro Analysis

Yun Li
Yun Li
Yun Li
Read More